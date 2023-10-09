Home » Soccer Mommy – Karaoke Night
Entertainment

Soccer Mommy – Karaoke Night

by admin
Soccer Mommy – Karaoke Night

by Oliver on October 9, 2023 in EP

Soccer Mommy Sophie Allison celebrates her own little karaoke night and bows to songs – or: old acquaintances from her live set lists – from Pavement, Texas, SlowdiveTaylor Swift and R.E.M..

All interpretations remain by Here and Soak Up the Sun away close to the original, but are replaced by the “chill but kinda sad“Signatures from Soccer Mommy but noticeably influenced by the fact that the songs are played as slightly brash indie rock, subtly illuminated by synths – calmly leaning back, but with drive, always a little worried. Allison retains a feeling of loneliness, as if the karaoke bar had been deserted late at night, but any inhibiting feelings of shame or reticence have been absorbed into a modest affection and passion, despite a remaining shy non-insecurity. The dreamy lethargy rises smoothly through the amplifiers, letting the guitars even begin to howl in a solemn mood of melancholy, but never counteracting the vulnerable timbre.

In Dagger screams a contemplative Soccer Mommy elegiacally over the gently rumbling ambient carpet and ensures a sequencing that nicely balances the overall dynamics of the EP at the end Losing My Religion As a sad introversion, it slows down a bit, but adds a charismatic side to a song that is actually impossible to cover with advantage.
Kicks in between I’m Only Me When I’m With You a little further from country to the latently heroic dance floor – and that’s nice in the best possible way. Because the common cliché almost demands that one Karaoke Night takes place in the field of tension between overcoming, self-irony and a pseudo-surprisingly belly-pumping demonstration of craftsmanship, these 23 minutes do none of that – but simply function engagingly with authentic, unspectacular dedication.

See also  Collapse in Floresta: the search for the missing was suspended due to the "unstable conditions" of the structure

Karaoke Night by soccer mommy

Print article

You may also like

Aespa Collaborates with Crocs for Dreamy and Heavenly...

BURDEN OF GRIEF – Back with “Destination Dystopia”!

From Camera della moda 12 proposals in view...

KWK by KayKwok Chapter 4: A Futuristic Exploration...

Årabrot – Of Darkness And Light

Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on Her Role as CEO...

“Multitudes”, the first scientific podcast from Laterza dedicated...

EMPTY BEHAVIOR 24SS Show Challenges Traditional Fashion Norms...

BastiBasti – Spiral Tapes I – EP Review

The Tragic Tale of Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy