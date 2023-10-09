Soccer Mommy – Karaoke Night

by Oliver on October 9, 2023 in EP

Soccer Mommy Sophie Allison celebrates her own little karaoke night and bows to songs – or: old acquaintances from her live set lists – from Pavement, Texas, SlowdiveTaylor Swift and R.E.M..



All interpretations remain by Here and Soak Up the Sun away close to the original, but are replaced by the “chill but kinda sad“Signatures from Soccer Mommy but noticeably influenced by the fact that the songs are played as slightly brash indie rock, subtly illuminated by synths – calmly leaning back, but with drive, always a little worried. Allison retains a feeling of loneliness, as if the karaoke bar had been deserted late at night, but any inhibiting feelings of shame or reticence have been absorbed into a modest affection and passion, despite a remaining shy non-insecurity. The dreamy lethargy rises smoothly through the amplifiers, letting the guitars even begin to howl in a solemn mood of melancholy, but never counteracting the vulnerable timbre.

In Dagger screams a contemplative Soccer Mommy elegiacally over the gently rumbling ambient carpet and ensures a sequencing that nicely balances the overall dynamics of the EP at the end Losing My Religion As a sad introversion, it slows down a bit, but adds a charismatic side to a song that is actually impossible to cover with advantage.

Kicks in between I’m Only Me When I’m With You a little further from country to the latently heroic dance floor – and that’s nice in the best possible way. Because the common cliché almost demands that one Karaoke Night takes place in the field of tension between overcoming, self-irony and a pseudo-surprisingly belly-pumping demonstration of craftsmanship, these 23 minutes do none of that – but simply function engagingly with authentic, unspectacular dedication.

Karaoke Night by soccer mommy

