Soccer Player Jesús Barco Welcomes First-Born Daughter with Melissa Klug

Soccer Player Jesús Barco Welcomes First-Born Daughter

Soccer player Jesús Barco took to his social media on November 28 to share the heartwarming news of the birth of his first-born daughter with Melissa Klug. The Sport Boys player expressed his excitement as he welcomed little Cayetana, the result of his enduring romance with the chalaca.

The businesswoman gave birth in the United States, marking a significant moment in the couple’s life. Congratulations and well-wishes poured in from family, friends, and followers upon the arrival of the newest member of the Barco-Klug family.

“Welcome, love of my life. Cayetana Barco Klug,” was the tender message posted by the ballplayer as he introduced his newborn baby to the world, covering her face with a heart emoji.

“Son of my life, at this moment my heart explodes with happiness. It is incredible to me to see you and recognize you as a dad. (…) Melissa, I have nothing but all my love and beauty, I wish you that God blesses, guides and protects you,” is the message from the soccer player’s mother, which he also shared on his Instagram stories.

The joyous news has been received with delight by fans and well-wishers. Congratulations to Jesús Barco and Melissa Klug on this special occasion!

