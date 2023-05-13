Soccer player Junior Benítez is arrested in Esteban Echeverría for family violence

Oscar Junior Benítez, former player of Boca JuniorsLanús and Benfica, among other clubs, was arrested in the Buenos Aires game of Esteban Echeverría accused of family and gender violence towards his ex-partner and her familywho threatened to kill her and broke the ban on approaching, judicial sources reported today.

The arrest was made after a request from the Prosecutor Jose Luis Suarez before the guarantee judge Gabriel Vitale in a case labeled as «aggravated coercion by the use of a weapon in a real competition with damage, threats and disobedience».

Judicial sources reported that The striker was arrested at his home in the town of Luis Guillón, Esteban Echeverría’s partywhere the Police seized his cell phone, a 9-millimeter caliber pistol, three magazines and 39 ammunition.

Junior Benítez has the corresponding documentation for the possession of that firearm, while the possession expired a short time ago.

According to Judge Vitale’s arrest warrant, the defendant committed four acts, including threats to his ex-partner’s family, Anabella Ayala, all this in the context of gender violence.

The denounced facts began to occur on January 17, 2021 when the defendant threatened his ex-father-in-law with a firearm and set fire to some of his ex-partner’s belongings.

the second fact that the prosecutor’s office foisted on the former player of Boca Juniors, Lanús, Benfica and Argentinos Juniors, among other teams, occurred on January 16, 2021 when “in a context of gender violence” he destroyed “all the files contained in the notebook owned by the Ayala family without authorization to do so.”

Meanwhile, the February 28 of last year Benítez disobeyed the 300-meter approach restriction and threatened the ex-in-laws and his ex-brother-in-law with phrases like “you denounced me, you made me go to jail, I’m going to kill you.”

The fourth event happened on March 18, 2022, he again breached the perimeter and threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife to open the door of his house for him, but since she refused, he damaged all four tires of the ex-father-in-law’s car.

For Justice, “The facts attributed to Oscar Benítez are not ‘isolated’ rather, they are framed in the context of the violence that Benítez exerts on his partner.”

The victim’s father, Juan Carlos, declared in the context of this case that his daughter lived with Benítez for about a year and a half, between 2018 and 2019, when the player was hired by a Mexican club.

According to his testimony, at that time they began “acts of violence” against Anabella, whom the accused “He had taken her cell phone,” so she could not communicate with her family.

«She ran away from Mexico, I had to secretly get him a ticket so he wouldn’t find out that I was returning to Buenos Aires. She only told me that she wanted to go back, she never mentioned that he hit her, but she didn’t want Oscar to find out that she wanted to go back to Buenos Aires because he wouldn’t even let her get out of it. He had come to tear all his clothes so he wouldn’t leave“said the man.

After the young woman’s return to our country, her family received “many threats by phone” and Junior’s relatives even went to threaten them.

Between 2019 and 2020, Benítez went to play in Ecuador and Anabella traveled with him until the pandemic began and “there was no way to bring her” because she had to “escape” to call her parents.

Juan Carlos added that he filed a complaint with the consulate because the defendant had taken his passport. and she was only able to return to Argentina in October 2020, so she moved back with her family and “since January 2021 the various events have been happening.”

The young woman never testified against Benítez despite the fact that she was summoned several times by the prosecution, whose motivation was understood through a victimological report to her that determined that “it has indicators of the victims of gender violence as well as that she was exposed to continue suffering events of these characteristics because she was immersed in aa circle of violence».

In addition, the magistrate recalled that On March 21, 2022, the former striker Xeneize was sentenced to 6 months in prison suspended for the crimes of “violation of home, threats and minor injuries aggravated by the context of family violence, resistance to authority and minor injuries”, which ensured that “it strengthens the fiscal hypothesis regarding the existence of a context of gender violence

This way, the characteristics of the facts foisted are “demonstrative of a high level of aggressiveness expressed towards the victims” and the “exceptional” detention against Benítez “is imposed to allow the progress of the investigation without the risk of obstruction by the accused while avoiding possible new and close episodes of gender violence such as those investigated, and as a necessary measure to guarantee the mental and physical integrity of the victims”.

Benítez made his debut in Lanús in 2011 and in 2016 he was transferred to Benfica in Portugal, where he never played official matches.

The Portuguese club loaned him out to different teams, including Boca (2017) and Argentinos Juniors (2018), and then he played for Atlético San Luis de México, Delfín de Ecuador and Atlético Tucumán until he signed a contract with him in March of this year. Bolivian Palmflower.



