ROMA – New life for Sochaux, the plant located in Eastern France which in its 110 years of Peugeot aegis has produced over 24 million cars making the history of the Lion brand. More than a factory, an icon, but which from now on, thanks to an investment of 200 million euros, will churn out 400,000 pieces a year under the Stellantis banner.

“The Group will adapt the size of the plants to reduce operating costs and adapt them to market demands”, explains the global manager of the Manufacture Arnaud Deboeuf. “We don’t close our factories, we try to adapt them to the new challenges of the market. In Portugal, for example, we have a small but very efficient factory ”.

The renewal is based on the full automation of the production cycle, from component logistics to quality control, which resulted in a 25% reduction in problems reported by customers, expressed in parts per million (Ppm).

But what is produced in Sochaux? At the moment the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs, but with the arrival of the Stla Medium platform, the electric era will also begin. Thanks to the flexibility of the single production line, it will be possible to calibrate production according to market demands, proceeding simultaneously with the various endothermic, hybrid and electric engines.

“Sochaux – continues Deboeuf – is destined to become a model and a reference point for Stellantis in the world. It took five years of hard work to create, design and implement the new organization of the workflow at the base of the most important transformation since 1930. till today”.

The production process has been “completely redesigned” and the surface of the factory has been halved compared to the previous 260 hectares, with a covered area decreased from 725 thousand to 260 thousand square meters, reducing the length of the conveyor belts from 24 to 6 km. In short, an optimization of production processes in which effects will soon be felt. (red. motors)