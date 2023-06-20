Home » Social movements protest against the reform of Jujuy in Roca
Social movements protest against the reform of Jujuy in Roca

Since 10 o’clock, social movements have been protesting against the constitutional reform in the province of Jujuy. In rock The measure is being carried out in the center of the city, in the streets Roca and Tucumán avenues.

“From different sectors of the city, we join the national repudiation of the anti-constitutional and anti-democratic Reform of Morales and the savage repression unleashed against the people of Jujuy,” they said in a statement.

The measure is being carried out in different parts of the country. In Roca they are marching members of the Fol, Polo Obrero y Libres del Sur Territorial Río Negro.
With Argentine flags and banners they move down Tucumán street.


