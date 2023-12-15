Soda Green Releases New Reissue of “Ten Years Moment” Single and Premieres MV, Announces “Twenty Years and a Moment” Concert Tour

Soda Green Celebrates 20 Years with New Release and MV Reenactment

After two decades of making music, Taiwanese band Soda Green is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a bang. The band recently announced the launch of their “Twenty Years and a Moment” concert tour under the name “Soda Green.” In addition to the concert tour, they have released a reissue of their single “Ten Years Moment” and premiered the song’s MV.

The MV for “Ten Years Moment” features a special reenactment with the help of inkjet painting master Li Xijian, who collaborated with the band in 2010. The reenactment showcases the paintings from that year, adding a nostalgic touch to the video.

The inspiration for the song “Ten Years Moment” came from a trip to collect music, where band member Qingfeng was moved by the hard work and perseverance of Peking Opera actors. This time, the MV features artists from ten traditional crafts, and Li Xijian was invited to repaint the sky inkjet painting that has been part of Soda Green’s 20 years of existence.

The band members were deeply moved by the reenactment, with director Tu Haoqin even specially reproducing the classic scene of Master Li lifting the sky curtain. The members expressed that they were so moved that they had goosebumps.

Before filming the MV, Master Li took the time to visit Soda Green at work, where they exchanged greetings and praised each other for their enduring commitment to their respective crafts.

Soda Green also announced the release of two albums, “What Are You Worrying About (Soda Green Version)” and “A Moment in Ten Years (Soda Green Version),” on December 22. Pre-orders have already started, with the pre-order bonus this time being upgraded from the previous “Soda breaking latest news” to the “20th Anniversary Soda breaking latest news.”

The band and Master Li’s collaboration in the MV reenactment symbolizes the enduring spirit of art and craftsmanship, showcasing the band’s commitment to celebrating their 20 years in the music industry.

