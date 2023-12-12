Home » Sodagreen Announces 20th Anniversary Concert Tour with Wu Qingfeng’s Concerns about Future Performances
Entertainment

Sodagreen Announces 20th Anniversary Concert Tour with Wu Qingfeng’s Concerns about Future Performances

Sodagreen’s Wu Qingfeng Announces 20th Anniversary Concert Tour

Sodagreen, the popular Taiwanese band, announced today that they will be embarking on their 20th-anniversary concert tour in March of next year. Lead singer Wu Qingfeng, however, admitted that this may be the last large-scale tour for the band. “I’m afraid that I won’t be able to do it in the future, and I may only be able to last until the 30th anniversary,” Wu said. “I was worried about my voice. I had never performed more than 3 concerts before. I was not confident that the 4th concert would be just as good.”

Wu Qingfeng also expressed concern about the impact of a cold on his voice, stating, “Especially when you have a cold, you will lose your voice, but there is no way to cure it. I resigned myself to fate, even though I was very careful to protect my throat.”

In related news, Wu Qingfeng recently published an article criticizing the prevalence of mobile phones at concerts. In a Weibo post, he expressed frustration with the constant distraction of “selfies, flashlights, and accidentally turning on flashlights on mobile phones” during performances. He emphasized that both his own performances and those of Sodagreen are meant to be enjoyed without the interruption of recording devices.

“I think I will never agree with the mentality of modern people who take pictures wherever they go without anyone’s consent,” Wu wrote. “If one day I see you all put down your mobile phones, maybe I will become a social hero in a second and sing more!”

While Wu was clear that his intention was not to force others to change, he hoped that audiences would put down their phones and enjoy the music without the separation of screens. The comments section of his post was filled with support for his sentiments.

The 20th-anniversary concert tour is sure to be an emotional and unforgettable experience for both Sodagreen and their fans, as they celebrate two decades of music and memories.

Source: Minnan Net Comprehensive Sohu Entertainment, Luzhong Morning News

