From BZ/dpa

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) likes the tourist classic Berliner Weisse with a shot – specifically the woodruff taste, as he told the broadcaster “Annea Bayern” on Sunday in Munich. He also gave a swipe: “That’s really the best thing about Berlin.”

He doesn’t drink alcohol otherwise, just a sip from a beer mug at events. But there is often alcohol-free beer in there.

Otherwise, Söder prefers regional cuisine from home: “As a Franconian, I’m particularly happy about the regional food – Schäufele, bratwurst or asparagus in spring and gingerbread in winter,” he said.

Sometimes he gets blood sausages from Lower Bavaria as a gift: “Even if that’s not imaginable for everyone: I have to admit, they taste very good.” He tried to be vegan for a few hours, but: “I just can’t do it.”