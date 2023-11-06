Sodom – 1982 – EP Review

Sodom – 1982

The German cult band Sodom has been in the business for what feels like forever and has seen and experienced pretty much everything over the years. According to the mastermind Tom Angelripper But above all, the band’s early days were formative for heavy metal as we know it today.

1982 is not only the name of the new EP, but also the year the band was founded. Anyone who thinks now: “Oh, a veteran band talks about the past” – true. But whoever thinks now “This is another nostalgic record that nobody needs” – not true.

Noatalgic, but not dusty

There are five songs on the EP, although only the title track is really new. The rest are new recordings of older songs by Sodom, recorded by the current line-up. So the line of content is clear, or whatever Tom Angelripper himself says: “The EP and the song 1982 are about our beginnings. You can’t compare that time with today at all. Back then there were only a few bands that played metal. Our parents and teachers didn’t like what we did at all. Society was much more conservative.”

Nowadays metal is an established part of pop culture (sorry Trveheimer, but that’s how it is), back then it was really still music and lifestyle for rebels and outsiders. Young people today may have a hard time imagining this – but they have probably already stopped reading because their attention span is exhausted and they are already watching the next, completely meaningless TikTok video. So, that’s what we have.”This youth of today!” Bashing also done.

Thrash. Point.

Let’s focus on the music. The track 1982 actually sounds like it was made at that time, which is what you’re talking about HERE can convince. It’s not innovative or “avant-garde”, but no one is asking for it anyway. Dier Combo has always been known for its direct nature and, above all, for its down-to-earth attitude. Where Sodom It says Thrash Metal on it.

The other songs, or new recordings, have so far only been released as part of an anniversary box or as a download. “It was very important to me to release the numbers as an independent release with great cover artwork, on vinyl and on CD”means Tom Angelripper in addition.

One could now dissect the songs further and rave about their meaning. Or just let the music be music. We choose the latter and recommend that Thrash Metal fans approach it that way. The songs, recorded in an old school style, come out of the speakers perfectly mixed and the original spirit of metal is celebrated. That’s how it should be, that’s all it takes.

Conclusion

With 1982 delivery Sodom pure old school sound in a contemporary sound that thrash metal fans will love to have hammered into their ear canals. 7 / 10

Line Up

Tom Angelripper – Bass, Gesang

Frank Blackfire – Gitarre

Yorck Segatz – guitar

Toni Merkel – drums

Tracklist

01. 1982 (Remix)

02. Witching Metal

03. Victims Of Death

04. Let’s Fight In The Darkness Of Hell

05. Equinox

