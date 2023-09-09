Soen – Memorial

Once an apparent sideshow for progressively interested musicians, they were able to Say have long since established themselves completely on their own feet and are now one of the hottest stocks of classic, yet challenging sounds. With “Imperial” they even cracked the top 20 of the Austrian album charts at the beginning of 2021 and have therefore “arrived”. They now want to build on this success. „Memorial“ wants to deal offensively with social problems and takes familiar, yet fresh paths.

First of all: The final ballad “Vitals” is a matter of taste and ventures into very shallow territory. A little less kitsch would have been nice, but the emotional final third is still impressive. Much more typical is a track like “Unbreakable,” which packs a lot of steam and strikes a more modern tone. Guitars and drums in particular are complex and cerebral, but at the same time catchy enough to stick with you. Joel Ekelöf crowns this balancing act with oiled vocal cords and an impressive presence. Only in “Hollowed” can he be supported, matched by solemn, yet again (semi-)ballad-like sounds – just worlds fresher and more complex than the finale.

The best moments build a bridge from proggy tones to slightly catchier music. “Incendiary” has a welcome modern metal touch, but at the same time lives from the atmosphere that makes Soen so special. A reduced breakdown with Pink Floyd vibes is out of the ordinary, but still makes sense. The opening “Sincere” lets the muscles flex, relies on volume with hooks and sensitivity. “Violence” actually tries for a bit more heaviness all around, before mid-tempo and feeling provide a dark counterpoint. The massive “Icon” also doesn’t go away easily and ventures more than ever into rough, metallic realms.

Overall, a touch quieter and more accessible, but by no means well-behaved: Soen push their prog sound more than ever into catchier, more compact patterns, which suits them very, very well. “Memorial” is – in the best sense of the word – offensively catchy, without putting any more complex gimmicks aside. It’s still about atmosphere and surprises, about ominous heaviness and heavenly lightness. Soen bring some freshness into their music and develop it further in installments – an exciting, entertaining affair from start to finish.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: September 1st, 2023

Available via: Silver Lining Music (Warner Music)

Website: soenmusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SoenMusic

