Sofía Castro Announces Engagement to Businessman Boyfriend Pablo Bernot

Sofía Castro, the eldest daughter of Angélica Rivera, recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend Pablo Bernot. The couple, who had been in a four-year romance, took the next step in their relationship by getting engaged in Los Angeles, California. Sofía shared the exciting news on her Instagram account, posting pictures of her and Pablo along with her stunning engagement ring. The couple celebrated their engagement with their families in the United States.

The engagement was a surprise for Sofía, as Pablo proposed while they were on a hike in Griffith Park. Pretending that his knee hurt, Pablo convinced Sofía to rest near one of the highest peaks of the mountain range. A kind stranger offered to take their picture, and as they posed, a drone soared above them capturing the special moment. When Sofía turned around, she found Pablo on one knee, presenting her with the engagement ring. Overwhelmed with emotion, Sofía immediately accepted his proposal.

Following the engagement, Sofía called her mother, Angélica Rivera, to share the exciting news. The actress and her family later gathered to celebrate the joyous occasion. In the photos shared, Angélica can be seen hugging Sofía and admiring her engagement ring.

Pablo Bernot, 32, hails from Cuernavaca and comes from a family of businessmen. His parents own Las Mañanitas, a hotel in Morelos, among other businesses. Pablo studied Business Administration at Anáhuac University and has also obtained a degree in the United States. Currently, he and his siblings manage their parents’ various enterprises.

Sofía and Pablo have been open about their relationship, often sharing moments from their lives on social media. They currently reside in the United States, where they are close to Angélica Rivera, who also lives in the same country. Despite their plans for marriage, the couple has chosen to focus on their respective careers for now.

The engagement has garnered congratulations from various artists, including Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras, and Melissa Galindo. Fans and followers of Sofía have expressed their excitement and well wishes for the newly engaged couple.

Share this: Facebook

X

