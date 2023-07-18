Home » Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Announce Separation and Upcoming Divorce After Seven Years of Marriage
Colombian actress Sofía Vergara and actor Joe Manganiello have announced their separation and upcoming divorce after seven years of marriage. The couple released a statement to entertainment news portal Page Six, requesting privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives. Speculation about their separation grew stronger after Manganiello’s brief birthday message to Vergara on Instagram, and photos showing Vergara without her wedding ring during her trip to Capri, Italy. The news comes ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of a Netflix series based on the life of Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, which represents a significant career challenge for Vergara. The couple got married in 2015 after a year-long relationship. This was Vergara’s second marriage, as she was previously married at the age of 18 to Joe González, with whom she shares her only son, Manolo.

