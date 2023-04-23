Home » Soft Loft release lyric video for ‘Little Less’ | Niche Music
by admin
Folk-pop band Soft Loft from Switzerland has released a lyric video for their new single ‘Little Less’ released on April 21st!

Soft Loft is a solo project and band by musician Jorina Stamm. The band, which has been active for several years, has shifted to the current name and released its debut single ‘Is It Me’ in March.

‘Little Less’ is from their debut EP ‘In Case You Still Get Lonely’ out June 2nd, produced by Gianluca Buccellati (Declan Welsh and The Decadent West, Fake A Smile, Sam Valdez).

“I tend to struggle with letting go after a break up and want to hold on to all the love, it just feels very hard to say it‘s over for good, so I‘d rather be upset about the person letting me go, than just accept it and let go. Later in the song i realise it will make it easier if I’d feel just a little less of the love I have for this person, but I‘d still be up to talk it all over, so hit me up!” – Jorina Stamm

