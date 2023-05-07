Softube new product on Chuanxin Mall: Model 80 Pentaphonic Synthesizer

It is no exaggeration to say that the Model 80 Five Voice Synthesizer changed the future. A synthesizer with a digital microprocessor to control the analog polysynth engine and store sounds, it graced the hits of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Radiohead, The Cars and countless other superstars.

1980’s industry-defining five-voice polyphonic synthesizer

Accurately modeling the sound, interaction and performance of the original unit

Easily recall original factory presets heard on countless classic recordings

An accurately modeled and new versatile voice modulation section

Workflow enhancements such as Portamento Portamento, Pan Spread, Velocity and Aftertouch Modulation, Quantize Filter Cutoff, DAW Sync, Aging Knob and Invert Part Modulation button

Includes two versions: Instrument Plug-in for Modular and Five Modular

Scan code to buy

The original price on the official website is US$159, and the promotional price for Chuanxin mall members is658 yuan (tax included)the original price will be restored after June 2

It is no exaggeration to say that this Model 80 Five Voice Synthesizer changed the future. A synthesizer with a digital microprocessor to control the analog polysynth engine and store sounds, it graced the hits of Michael Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Radiohead, The Cars and countless other superstars.

With great respect and proven modeling expertise, Softube has captured every detail of this legendary synth’s circuitry, interactions and factory presets. The result is a revelation: the authentic sound, feel and performance of an industry-defining instrument perfectly suited for modern productions. Just as the 1980 prophecy came true,Model 80 Five Voice Synthesizer。

The Art of Rock Science



Softube has a solid reputation for creating tools that enhance your workflow and deliver exceptional sound quality. Partnerships with high-end brands such as Tube-Tech, Solid State Logic, Chandler Limited, Weiss Engineering and Trident have spanned decades.

Softube built the Model 80 Five Voice Synthesizer with this passion, expert modeling, and attention to detail. Because creating innovative and elevated synth plug-ins requires heart, soul, and rock science.

Softube Model 80 Artist Preset Demo – by Nicholas T. Semrad

“Its original hardware was my go-to instrument for my first album, Seven Waves, and for sound design. The sound is very transparent and plays nicely with the rest of the sound.”

—Susan Charney. 5-time Grammy-nominated composer, artist and pioneer.

A visionary remake of the original



Everything about our synthesizer modeled after the Model 80 is iconic. Includes presets. To truly recreate the experience of recalling them on the hardware, the Model 80 comes with 40 original factory presets as well as a button on the programmer to recall them. The five sounds and their relationships are accurately reproduced for authentic analog and organic sounds. In the modeling of Softube, great attention is paid to every detail of the circuit and interaction, to provide you with the authentic sound, feel and experience of the original.





Inspiring Voice Mod section

Softube takes modeling very seriously. The modeling of the Voice Mod section of this synth is no exception. To accurately capture the original hardware, the phase relationship and modulation polarity need to be carefully reproduced. In doing so, Softube faithfully emulated the sound, modulation, and feel of this enigmatic synth. And, with the added Invert Voice Mod button on the side panel, you’ll be able to go further than the original hardware. That means more features and a more modern workflow.

Software includes:







Model 80 Five Voice Synthesizer

High-end and highly sought-after, this is the synth that many producers and artists aspire to own. Softube has expertly modeled the circuitry, interaction and performance of this legendary pentaphonic synthesizer, ensuring anyone can have the true sound, feel and experience of the hardware.







Model 80 for Modular

The Model 80 for Modular offers five modules: VCO, VCF, LFO, ENV, and MULTIPAN. Combine individual components in a modular workflow to build patches and achieve industry-changing authentic sounds. Or create incredible combinations that no other hardware or software can provide.

system requirement:



macOS Big Sur 11、Monterey 12、Ventura 13

Windows 10（64 位）、Windows 11

Softube & iLok account

A computer with an AU, VST, VST3 and/or AAX-compatible DAW

Internet access (for downloading installers and managing licenses)

Scan the QR code to enter the Softube brand homepage of Chuanxin Mall to learn more