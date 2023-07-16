Sol de Mayo added key points to put distance with the bottom of the table

Sol de Mayo beat Círculo Deportivo at home 2-1 to consolidate in the middle of the table of zone 1 of the Federal A soccer tournament and he put a greater distance with his loser who occupies the last place in the position table.

The visit surprised in the first 10 minutes, when he handled the ball he approached the goal defended by Ignacio Turnes, but once the locals settled matched the development had the best options to open the scoring.

First it was Eber Ramírez, with a shot to place that went near the left post; and then he had a double chance with a free kick by Jonathan Rivero that hit the base of the post and on the rebound Germán Cervera could not define comfortably.

Minutes later Imanol Enríquez almost surprised with a cross header, but the game changed when the visit was left with ten, at 23, due to the expulsion of Damián Schwindt after a strong challenge against Lautaro Pata.

Sol had the chance to open the scoring at 38 with a penalty kick from Cervera that Tomás Casas managed to deflect with his legs, but Círculo Deportivo’s chances were completely diluted when Joaquín Bassani was immediately sent off for verbal excess.

At 44 parity broke. Rivero sent a cross from the right, Matías Kuchich headed it down to the middle and Santiago López pushed her to the goal for the celebration of the locals.

In the second half, Sol managed the development with Matías Ponce and Juan Vivanco and, in addition to having a numerical advantage, he won calmly when at 18 Cervera defined as a scorer after a cross from Rivero.

The visit could do little with everything against it, however at 35 Axel Pereyra was encouraged from outside the area and crossed a shot that made Turnes’ effort useless and narrowed the difference.

Then there was no time for more, the venue recovered from its last fall and prepares to visit Sansinena de Cerri on date 22 of the tournament.

Sun of May 2 – Sports Circle 1

Sun of May: Ignatius Turnes; Jonathan Rivero, Uira Marquez, James Lopez and Matthias Kucich; Albert Reyes, Alan Sosa, Lautaro Pata and Eber Ramirez; Germain Cervera and Fernando Valdebenito. DT: John Alfonsine.

Sports Circle: Tomas Casas; Nahuel Roselli, Gabriel Ferro, Samuel Cotto and Damián Schwindt; Leonardo Verón, Joaquín Bassani, Sebastián Heredia and Diego San Julián; Imanol Enriquez and Diego Martinez. DT: Pablo Semeniuk.

Goals: PT 44 S. Lopez (S), ST18 G. Cervera (S) and ST35 Axel Pereyra (CD).

Incidences: PT38 T. Casas (CD) saved a penalty kick from Cervera.

Driven out: PT23 D, Schwindt (CD) y PT39 J. Bassani (CD).

Changes: PT42 Lucas Verón for Martínez (CD), ST Matías Ponce for Pata (S), 11 José Vivanco for Ramírez (S), 13 A. Pereyra for Enríquez, Franco De Souza for Roselli and Jano Martínez for Ferro (CD), 32 Erik of Jesus by Kings (S).

Referee: Fernando Rekers (Cordoba).





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

