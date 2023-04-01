Home Entertainment Sol de Mayo already plays against Sansinena de General Cerri
Sol de Mayo already plays against Sansinena de General Cerri

Sol de Mayo already plays against Sansinena de General Cerri

Sol de Mayo is already playing against Sansinena de General Cerri for the fourth date of the Federal A soccer tournament, with the refereeing of Maximiliano Macheroni from Rosario.

For the Viedma team, a victory is key to getting out of the bottom and taking into account that in their presentations they have not yet convinced. On the first day he was released and then in his debut in this competition he lost as a visitor against Olimpo de Bahía Blanca by 5-0.

In his presentation at home last date, he equaled 1-1 against Círculo Deportivo de Otamendi and lost the possibility of winning at the end after missing a penalty.

That is why taking the three points from Cerri is key for the team led by Adán Valdebenito and it will allow him to accommodate himself in the position table.

Although nothing will be easy for the Viedma team, because Sansinena arrives undefeated with a victory against Cipolletti and then two draws.

FORMATIONS

Sansinena: Ivan Chaves; Yago Piro, Leonardo Vitale, Carlos Trujillo, Ezequiel Santangelo; Juan Aguirre, Branco Mera, Francisco Robles, David Véliz, Esteban Parodi and Patricio Moyano. DT: Sebastian Polla.

Sun of May: Ignatius Turnes; Jonathan Rivero, Uira Marques, John Huichulef Alexander Luzin; Mariano Medina, Alan Sosa, Lucas Ramirez, Lazar Jerovic; Fernando Valdebenito and Germain Cervera. DT: Adam Valdebenito.


