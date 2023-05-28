Sol de Mayo made his technical debut, beat Sansinena and breathes

Sol de Mayo made its technical debut and ended the drought of triumphs by defeating Sansinena de General Cerri at home 1-0, on date 13 of Zone A of Federal A.

A vital victory since the Viedmense team needs to score points to get out of the red zone. It is the third victory that Sol de Mayo has won in the contest in eleven presentations, since on two dates he was released.

In this afternoon’s duel he had the debut of Juan Alfonsín, as a brand new Sol de Mayo coach who joined in recent days.

Alfonsín is the new DT of Sol de Mayo and had a winning premiere. Photo: Pablo Leguizamon

Something that the Viedmense team needed to get rid of the joke of recent dates that left it at the bottom of the table and complicated with relegation.

In this morning’s duel, in a modified schedule for television, he showed a more orderly team and had no mistakes.

The first half, the cold was the protagonist and the development went through a domino of the owner of the house, but the attacks lacked depth. Sansinena speculated on the tie and the match was not good in those first 45 minutes.

In the complement the duel improved for the eyes of those who dared to challenge the cold in the Rio Negro capital.

Photo: Pablo Leguizamon

Sol de Mayo came out more determined to seek victory, first with a header from Santiago López that went just over the crossbar and then a cross where the Sansinena defender anticipated Fernando Valdebenito who entered only from the far post.

With 18 minutes left, Matías Ponce faced the goal and they brought it down almost to the edge of the area, generating a promising free kick for Sol de Mayo.

Jonathan Rivero took the ball, adjusted it and took an effective shot to nail the ball into the net and make it 1-0 for Sol de Mayo.

Photo: Pablo Leguizamon

Then he generated several more arrivals, where goalkeeper Iván Chavez made several saves to leave Sansinena alive.

However, the reaction of General Cerri’s team had no reaction and the Viedmense team managed to clinch a vital victory facing the fight for relegation. The next date will be against Liniers as a visitor.

SYNTHESIS

May Sun: Ignatius Turnes; James Lopez, Uira de Oliveira, John Huichulef, Matthias Kucich; Jonathan Rivero, Matthias Ponce, Luke Nunez; Lucas Galiano, Eber Ramirez and Germain Cervera. DT: John Alfonsine.

Sansine: Ivan Chavez; Ezekiel Santangelo, Augustine Herrera, Facundo Wiechniak, Leonardo Vitale; Mark Hermann, Emmanuel Rosemary, Francis Oaks, David Veliz; Patrick Moyano and Nicholas Parodi. DT: Sebastian Cock.

Goles: PT, 18 Jonathan Rivero (SM).

Substitutions: ST, 10 Augustine Grippaudo for Hermann and John Aguirre for Parodi (S); 12 Fernando Valdebenito by Ramirez (SM); 23 Albert Kings by Lopez (SM); 27 Milton Aguero for Moyano and Rodrigo Gomez for Vitale (S); 30 Lautaro Kick by Ponce (SM).

Referee: Luciano Julio (Neuquén).

Court: Sun of May.



