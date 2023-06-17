Sol de Mayo rescued a tie in his visit to Santamarina de Tandil for Federal A

Not too shiny, but with a lot of effort Sol de Mayo rescued a very important point in its visit to Tandil by date 16 of Zone A of Federal A football. In a lackluster match, Those from the Rio Negro capital tied without goals with Santamarina.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

Los led by Juan Alfonsín faced a risky match on Tandilian soilbut they showed their teeth to maintain the streak of four games without losing that allowed him to reach 15 points in the standings. Thus, they remain out of the relegation zone.

He local tried to be the protagonist in the match, but collided with a firm Sol de Mayo in defense who got his business. He rescued an important point away from home.

Santamarina spent the game, created clear chances in the first half with headers from Berlo and López. The Albiceleste, meanwhile, stopped to play counterattack but he did not have clear situations to open the scoring.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

He hero of the afternoon for the rio Negros was the goalkeeper Ignacio Turnesthat 30 minutes after the complement stopped Martín Michel from a penalty, after Nicolás Valerio he was shot down in the area.

With the tie, Sol de Mayo climbed to seventh place in the table with 15 points while Santamarina stayed in fourth place with 20 points. In the other meeting of the day, Liniers (18) defeated Círculo Deportivo (13) 2-0 at home and left it in the last position.



