ROME – The “solar tree” will illuminate the increasingly gloomy energy horizons. The British start-up SolarBotanic Trees has announced the arrival of its revolutionary “solar tree”, designed to offer sustainable energy in an aesthetically pleasing way, representing an ideal solution to offer a charging source in shopping centers, offices or sports stadiums. The tree designed by SolarBotanic is unique on the market and is the result of five years of research and design, and uses an innovative photovoltaic nano-technology (“PV”) in the shape of a 3D leaf to exploit solar energy using it for recharging and energy storage. This unique tree was developed in collaboration with Co-Innovate, a business support program that supports London SMEs using the academic and innovation resources of London’s Brunel University, Coventry’s Manufacturing Technology Center (Mtc) and the group of design and prototyping of the Amrc of the University of Sheffield, which will continue in the various tests on the prototypes made.

The company expects the first SolarBotanic Trees to be available for commercialization beginning early next year. According to the manufacturing company, this first-generation SolarBotanic Tree will create a family of products aimed primarily at the fast-charging market for electric vehicles for homes, businesses and commercial parking lots, where solar energy can be captured and stored for points of charging. The structure also provides a sophisticated system of energy storage and its management (Pms) driven by artificial intelligence, in which the trees can be connected and be part of a local network or power the main network, an essential element to optimize a future more and more in the name of electrification. The SolarBotanic project represents a “green” and interesting solution at a time when the climate and energy crisis are reaching unsustainable levels, it remains only to verify the actual costs of the solar tree once it is on the market.