sold more than 100 thousand tickets in less than a day

the mexican singer Luis Miguel broke the record in the last few hours in Argentina by selling more than 100,000 tickets in a single day, for the nine shows he will perform in August, where he will kick off his “Luis Miguel Tour 2023” tour.

This figure was never reached by another artist. Is about the first time that the same person achieved that amount, in addition to being the fastest to sell out the events at the Movistar Arena of the City of Buenos Aires.

The Argentina will be the first stop of the Mexican artist since his last tour “Mexico Forever, which it was made between 2018 and 2019. Then, he also traveled to the United States, Spain, his native country, and the rest of Latin America.

In just a few hours, the singer broke all records and expectations and became the musician who sold the most tickets for the Movistar Arena in one day: seats were sold out for the days 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 15, 17 and 18 of August, all with the sold out sign.

In that sense, the most recognized international magazine in the live entertainment industry Pollstar pointed out that the Mexican sold more tickets than any other artist in the world in a period of 30 days.

With information from Argentine News.



