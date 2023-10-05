Solid as a Rock: An Unmissable Movie Thrilling Millions of Viewers

“Solid as a Rock” Movie Reaches Over 10 Million Viewers and Gains Popularity with Audiences

Directed by renowned filmmaker Zhang Yimou, the highly anticipated movie “Solid as a Rock” is currently captivating audiences nationwide. With a cumulative number of moviegoers exceeding 10 million, the film’s popularity continues to grow. Audiences have been captivated by the film’s exciting and intricate plot, as well as its unique visual style.

Released on September 28, “Solid as a Rock” has become a hot topic both online and offline. The film’s realistic and impactful portrayal has resonated deeply with viewers, leading to repeat viewership and even dedicated fans following the creators on their roadshows. In fact, some viewers have attended up to six roadshows, including a 53-year-old viewer who rushed from the hospital to catch the film: “My daughter is flying to Australia tonight. She is also coming with me. It doesn’t matter if she misses her flight. She also wants to see the movie.” Such sincere and thoughtful works are truly deserving of their audience’s praise and support.

The movie has also attracted younger audience members who have invited their parents to experience the charm of old dramas. During the National Day holiday, families have come together to enjoy the film, creating unforgettable memories and the perfect gift for parents. Lead actor Lei Jiayin, who plays a prominent role in the film, addressed the audience’s curiosity about certain details in the movie. He revealed that the viral line “Xiaobo knows” is derived from important clues hidden within the Teletubbies’ wavelets. This revelation sparked a trending meme on various platforms, dominating Weibo and TikTok’s hot lists. Xu Yajun, who portrays Liu Bo in the film, even shared a photo with a Teletubbies Xiaobo doll and playfully asked, “This is Xiaobo, I am Liu Bo. Can you guess which group I belong to?” The seamless connection between onscreen and offscreen worlds, as well as online and offline experiences, has left many netizens intrigued and eager to rewatch the film to uncover hidden details, with some even reminiscing about their own childhood search for Xiaobo.

During a post-screening interaction event, both the audience and creators enthusiastically discussed various aspects of the movie. One audience member presented Xu Yajun with a Teletubbies wavelet adorned with a police badge, while others gifted lychees to Yu Hewei’s character in the film, Lai Chi-Tian, due to the homophonic similarity between “lychee” and “Lichi Tian.” The film highlights the stark contrast between the two characters played by Yu Hewei—the tough and daring boss of the Jinwu Group and the gentle and caring daughter-in-law Lai Chi-Tian. These portrayals breathe life into the characters and deepen the audience’s connection. Xu Yajun, who plays the public security chief, and Yu Hewei even exchanged and performed classic lines from the film, breaking the dimensional barrier and adding an extra layer of entertainment for the audience. Additionally, to honor the local customs, Lei Jiayin and Yu Hewei sang Cantonese songs upon the request of the audience. Their rendition of the song “Broad Sea and Sky” gave a special double festival blessing to the Guangzhou audience.

Aside from the lively interactions, audience members and starring actors engaged in in-depth discussions regarding the characters’ future fate, the hidden details within the film, and the film’s reflection of reality. Lei Jiayin candidly stated, “We are filming a crime fight and aiming to convey more positive energy to everyone.” Many viewers expressed their desire to rewatch the film to grasp a deeper understanding of its fast-paced yet intricately layered storytelling. The film’s historical elements and hidden character details allowed viewers to freely imagine and contribute to their own viewing experience, akin to reading comprehension questions without definitive answers. The three leading actors also shared their thoughts, encouraging viewers to uncover more secrets in “Solid as a Rock” and find their own rock within the film.

“Solid as a Rock,” directed by Zhang Yimou, stars Lei Jiayin, Zhang Guoli, Yu Hewei, Zhou Dongyu, Sun Yizhou, Li Naiwen, Xu Yajun, Tian Yu, He Zhengjun, Xu Zili, Lin Boyang, Chen Tong, Chen Daoming, Chen Chong, and Wang Xun. The film is currently showing in theaters. Audiences are invited to enter the theater and immerse themselves in the world of Jinjiang City, uncovering hidden secrets and discovering their own personal connection to the story.

