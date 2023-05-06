Solid State Logic Live and dBTechnologies Support the 13th Beijing International Film Festival

On April 22, the 13th Beijing International Film Festival, directed by the National Film Bureau and sponsored by China Central Radio and Television and the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, opened at the Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center.

As the cultural center of China, Beijing is the birthplace of Chinese film and the most dynamic city for the development of contemporary Chinese film. Here rich resources, cultural tolerance, active creation, abundant talents, and the vivid practice of the development of the capital in the new era have created a more open, more active, and more professional ecological environment for the innovative development of the film industry. During the Spring Festival of Guimao that just passed, films such as “The Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong” and “Deep Sea” produced in Beijing were deeply loved by the audience and created a box office record of nearly 10 billion yuan. “Man Jianghong” and “The Wandering Earth 2” So far, they have ranked third and fourth respectively on the global movie box office list, showing the vitality of Chinese movies.

This year’s Beijing Film Festival has a variety of activities, including offline holding of the “Temple of Heaven Award” awards, Beijing screenings, Beijing planning and theme forums, film carnivals, college student film festivals, closing ceremony and awards ceremony and other nine main sections and related activities. At the same time, the screening, interaction, on-demand, market exhibition and other functions of the “North Film Festival on the Cloud” will continue to be retained.

The live sound reinforcement for the opening and closing ceremonies is Solid State Logic Live 550 as the FOH main and standby mixer. The broadcast system is produced by the Beijing Radio and Television Program Production Center, using a Live L200 mixer. The live sound reinforcement system uses dBTechnologies VIO series, among which 20 VIO L212 professional active three-way dual 12-inch line array speakers, 12 VIO L210 professional active two-way dual 10-inch line array speakers, 12 VIO S218 professional active 2×18-inch subwoofer, and 4 dBT VIO X205 professional active two-way speakers as front fill.

The thirteenth Beijing International Film Festival closed on April 29, and the ten awards of the “Temple of Heaven Award” were grandly announced.

Special thanks

Sound Director: Ma Xin

Ma Xin Sound Consultant: Li Zhenxing

Li Zhenxing Sound engineer: Ma Wenzhao

Ma Wenzhao TV production: Beijing Radio and Television Program Production Center Song Jian, Zhang Xiaochen, Wang Yazhou, Zuo Tianjiao, Wang Weihao, Zhou Yi

Beijing Radio and Television Program Production Center Song Jian, Zhang Xiaochen, Wang Yazhou, Zuo Tianjiao, Wang Weihao, Zhou Yi Sound engineering coordinator: Pan Weikang

Pan Weikang Sound Engineering: Beijing Tianyun Starlight Culture and Art Co., Ltd.

Beijing Tianyun Starlight Culture and Art Co., Ltd. Sound Technology:Hu Jianchu, Lu Guizhong, Zhang Gang, Li Jinchao, Xia Yong, Niu Jun

(Part of the content is transferred from the Internet)