Faith: From the pandemic, the all-star collective wanted AS not let himself be demoralized and, in addition to his very fine second work The Shape of Everything hence the motivation for four Depeche Mode– Cover songs found.

Will Benoit: „I was frustrated. We didn’t want to write more, we wanted to go out and play the songs we had just worked on for two years. In hindsight, I was just looking for inspiration in something familiar.As a perhaps less obvious conclusion, that inspiration lay with Martin Gore, Dave Gahan and the now deceased Andy Fletcher.

„When I’ve told people we’ve been working on an EP of Depeche Mode covers, I honestly didn’t expect such a positive reaction. ‘Oh wow, I love that band’ or ‘that’s one of my favorite songs’ have been the most common responses. I didn’t realize how much of an influence they’ve had across like three or four generations of music listeners, so it’s exciting to feel like the tone and even the content of these songs still resonates so strongly with people.”

Just as unsurprising as the fundamentally positive response to the general perception of one of the proven best bands of all time should also be the way in which AS on Faith the material of Depeche Mode accept: Benoit (guitar, vocals, synthesizer), Duncan Rich (drums), Justin Forrest (bass), Mike Repasch-Nieves (guitar) and Joel Munguia Reynolds (guitar) translate the four tracks absolutely coherently into their trademark sound between breathy pushing force of doomgaze heaviness and enticingly soft alternative metal, without showing courage for compositions beyond the super hits and evergreens.

The only problem with that is that this transformed aesthetic suits the songs themselves really beautifully, even terrific! AS apart from this basic impulse, the pieces don’t miss any more interesting accents in their course, and the covers soon all let their charm fade somewhat tiringly, while uniformity spreads in the sound design.

In Enjoy the Silence the verse is immediately engaging, but the chorus does not stand out enough from the dynamic and is simply underwhelming, too much pressed into the grid on autopilot, does not ignite the euphoria that the original evokes even with the thirteen thousandth time – Benoit can still do that have had honorable intentions: “It was daunting to take this song on in particular because it really does have a life of its own outside of Depeche Mode. So we worked pretty hard to find a delicate balance of homage, but we also really wanted to ‘own it’ and infuse as much weight and density as possible. Working on the arrangement felt like a lesson in how to write a great song, and it was a special feeling to get to really live inside of this piece of music for a while.”

Still beautiful, like androgynous stoicism Personal Jesus can be driven in a grooving flow repetitively, Policy of Truth epic sweeping that Silversun Pickups-Feeling still increased and Never Let Me Down Again the pace slows down and gen Cave In shimmers – even if you’re even a fan and a lot Faith only partially succumbs to euphoria.

