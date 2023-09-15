Home » Some of the preliminary results of Silvina Luna’s autopsy were known
Some of the preliminary results of Silvina Luna’s autopsy were known

After the death of Silvina Luna, the court ordered an autopsy of which the preliminary results are now being known. At the time, Fernando Burlando, lawyer for the model and her family, was present at the forensic examination and already provided some details of what he witnessed.

Now, in América Noticias, they expanded information based on the first official reports from the doctors in charge. Javier Díaz explained: “The final examination will take several months. But the forensic doctors, whenever they do the autopsy, they report.”

“The precise analysis of the substance is what will take the longest. They always take a while. The preliminaries are known first and then the final result,” stressed Rolando Graña.

Preliminary results of Silvina Luna’s autopsy

Then, Díaz explained: “They (the doctors) were surprised by the granulomas they found, in different parts where they should not be.”

“In a good part of Silvina’s body, the substance that Lotocki injected her was found,” he continued. “We still don’t know exactly what it is,” Graña added and stressed that this is part of the search for the autopsy.

“There is a significant amount of migrant material dispersed in the body. Not in the head, but in the arms, pectorals, gluteal areas and behind the knees,” they stated.

They also specified: “There is a very important calcification. Granulomas were observed on the upper part of the knees and that drew attention to say ‘there is something here’. The corpse had a brown color as a result of everything that Silvina Luna’s body had suffered during her life. It could be due to several things, for example, the time she spent in intensive care; or the time between death and the examination. Dialysis also often causes that color to occur.”

