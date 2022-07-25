Author: Shi Wenjing

In the previous variety show “Welcome to the Mushroom House”, the 2007 “Happy Boys” Chen Chusheng, Su Xing, Wang Lixin, Zhang Yuan, Wang Zhengliang and Lu Rover brought a lot of happiness to the audience. At the request of netizens, they hurriedly recorded the new reality show variety show “Happy Restart”. In the new program, they once again showed a terrifying, funny and positive side, bringing more joy to the audience. Both programs are full of “bitter” and “simple”, but both have won a very high reputation, bringing a lot of inspiration to reality TV variety shows.

I can do my job, laughs are everywhere

In the variety show “Welcome to the Mushroom House”, the audience saw the funny abilities of Chen Chusheng, Su Xing, Wang Lixin, Zhang Yuan, Wang Zhengliang and Lu Rover. In the new show, they are very familiar with their funny jobs. At every turn, there is a consonance and a collective come up with a funny stalk to make the show full of highlights.

On the way to the filming location, the six guests did not forget to entertain themselves in the shabby and dilapidated van. Some people suggested listening to songs, but they chose to listen to their own songs because they were afraid that the crying poor program group could not pay the copyright fee. Zhang Yuan played his song “Foreign Goods”, and Land Rover started shaking his head with the rhythm. Finally, everyone imitated Jim Carrey’s classic magical shaking head in “Dancing the Sky”, and there was laughter. After getting off the car and getting on the boat to go to the fishing village, in a short period of time on the boat, they actually played a lot of tricks. Wang Lixin and Zhang Yuan stood on the bow and imitated Jack and Ruth from “Titanic”, which was very funny; Su Xing and Lu Rover used Henan dialect and Shaanxi dialect to play the “jump down” stalk of the movie “Chasing”. Said “you jump, it’s cool”, Su Xing said “you jump, what are you dancing, you have money without my family”, the dialect version is really funny.

There are a lot of funny jokes in the show. It can be seen that the six guests are all very interesting and young people who are familiar with various film and television hotspots. Moreover, they did not play with the script in the studio, but played all the way, singing and laughing all the way, and integrated all kinds of funny bridges into the task part of the show very naturally and smoothly, which added extra attention to the show.

Only “familiar” has a stalk, and it is truly grounded

For many successful reality show variety shows, the key point is that there are sparks and highlights among the guests. The unexpected sparks between the guests are often because they are familiar with each other and can accurately grasp the things that can trigger laughter in each other. The guests are very familiar with each other, and letting them create sparks and highlights makes the show less sense of script and acting, and presents a real and down-to-earth temperament.

Because the six guests of “Happy Restart” are too familiar, they can make a lot of jokes between them. For example, they mutually lost the “aged group” and the “fool brothers”. Zhang Yuan and Lu Rover amused themselves as a pair of “idiot brothers”, calling themselves “Brother Jiang Zhi”, and their own slogan “Brother Jiang Zhi, never give up”. Because they are too familiar with each other, they can lose each other. For example, Zhang Yuan asked the staff on board if they had heard their songs, and everyone else’s songs. When it was Zhang Yuan’s turn, the staff shook their heads and hadn’t heard them before. The funniest part of the show is when Wang Yuexin pretended to be a waiter and sent wet wipes to Zhang Yuan and said, “Oh, I saw you at a friend’s wedding.” Zhang Yuan immediately said, “Then you can do it at your next wedding. Find me.” Wang Yuexin teased that Zhang Yuan was a wedding singer, and Zhang Yuan joked about Wang Yuexin’s divorce. Lu Rover said that he was the next one to get married. Everyone said that he was going to the wedding. Wang Lixin said that he would not go because he was “unlucky”. Only the most familiar people can so ruthlessly damage each other and ridicule. Self-mockery and mutual damage are never relentless, and the humorous atmosphere is full.

Many variety shows invite a large number of guests, but everyone is not familiar with each other, so when they get together to shoot a slow variety show of traveling, cooking, eating, drinking and drinking, a lot of the space is awkward chat, and the chat is also some very interesting. general topic. Everyone is polite when they cook and set up tents together, like visiting relatives, and the big stars who participate in variety shows are often “served” very well, allowing them to continue to live in their false “personality”. In this way, many such slow variety shows end up in a situation of “boring” and “boring”. And if you invite a group of old friends who are not very popular for many years to shoot a variety show, like “Happy Restart”, the interaction between them is completely different: the coffee positions are equal, they can play with each other, and dare to laugh at themselves. Mutual loss, focusing on output is all laughter.

Inspirational, passionate and infectious

In the show, the six brothers are not only funny and funny, but also have a strong appeal to the audience with their love for music and a thorough understanding of life. The guests of a variety show can make the show exude a kind of energy as a whole and have a positive atmosphere. It’s really interesting, there are stories, and there are positive values ​​output. This kind of variety show is rare.

As musicians, the six brothers show their love for music everywhere in the show, in addition to their funny talents, and music fills every corner of life. A pile of discarded gasoline cans is found on a desert island, and they all have an impromptu musical ensemble. The six people were pushing the broken down car, and instead of shouting one, two, three, they sang Pan Changjiang’s song “Crossing the River”, showing a cute contrast; sitting in the back of the pickup truck, everyone sang “Crossing the River” in unison. Songs such as Glorious Years” and “Deserved”, “Pickup Concert” are very infectious. Everyone sat and ate together and talked about music creation. Although everyone had experienced periods of “not popular” and “passed”, everyone did not give up creating. When they received attention again, music fans realized that they were not very popular. In those years when they were popular, they still wrote a lot of nice songs. For example, the awakening “Breakthrough Billion” became popular again because of the show. As Wang Zhengliang said, if they didn’t have music or works, but were purely funny in the show, they wouldn’t be liked by so many people now.

The six guests of “Happy Restart” are not only funny and playful, but also well presented in the show that they “live clearly and transparently”. The six guests of “Happy Again” recorded “Welcome to the Mushroom House” accidentally, and they were ridiculed by netizens as “outdated” and “not popular” stars who succeeded in re-employment. Many celebrities don’t want to stick to the label of “passed” artist, but they play the “past” meme very smoothly. They are very good at laughing at themselves and each other, and they leave the audience a lot of happiness in the self-deprecating meme.

Feeling tired from climbing the mountain, everyone sent a message: “Effort is an uphill road, and no effort is a downhill road.” They lamented the ups and downs of life together, Zhang Yuan joked: “Other people’s lives are ups and downs, ours is Up, then down…” And they made no secret of their “ignorance” and the bad experiences of why they were “not popular” when they were young. Having experienced the ups and downs of life, and desensitized to “not red” and “excessive gas”, it can be regarded as a clear and transparent life. No matter what happens in reality, these six brothers present a realistic and positive sense of reality to the audience in the show. Having experienced the troughs in their careers and helping each other through the troughs, their current optimism and relaxation have brought a very positive energy to ordinary audiences. (Teacher Wenjing)

