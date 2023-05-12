Someone give me 5 billion to stop listening to the album? Jisoo’s answer “I can give you more” made fans call him so handsome! – KSD Korean Star Net (star)

star



Jisoo, who released his first solo album “ME” at the end of March, held a fan signing event recently.

“If someone gives me 5 billion and tells me not to like you anymore, what should I do?” Many fans will ask this question about their favorite idols. And ㄖ at this signing event, some fans asked Jisoo: “Nua, what should I do if someone says to give me 5 billion and tell me not to listen to your album again?” Jisoo heard the applause and snapped aggressively Say, “Five billion? I can give you more.”

This video was also spread wildly on SNS. Netizens: “Wow, I’m so handsome”, “No! I always want to look back at the expression when I applaud, hahaha”, “My sister’s expression is so handsome”, “Someone is about to threaten me. Don’t listen to Jisoo’s album”, “young & rich”, “rich and beautiful”, “I really watched it 20 times” and so on.

While BLACKPINK launched the world tour concert “Born Pink”, they also participated in many international music festivals. On April 15th and 22nd, they appeared on the main stage of the Coachella Music Festival as a leading artist. The headliner is at the BST concert, and a tour is also announced with encores in Paris, North America and beyond.

