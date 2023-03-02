Home Entertainment “Something else will have to be done”, Alberto Fernández’s response to the threat to Lionel Messi
“Something else will have to be done”, Alberto Fernández’s response to the threat to Lionel Messi

“Something else will have to be done”, Alberto Fernández’s response to the threat to Lionel Messi

President Alberto Fernandez referred to the attack suffered by the Roccuzzo family supermarket in Rosario and the mafia message against Lionel Messi, and admitted that “the problem of violence and organized crime is a very serious problem”in the northeast province.

From La Poma, Salta, he revealed that the Government is analyzing measures to combat drug trafficking that plagues Santa Fe. “Today I woke up with ugly news, that a supermarket had been shot at, and I communicated with the mayor, and the chief of staff, and I told them to get going because something else will have to be done»he said in the act of delivery of the first houses of the Habitar Comunidad program.

“We are doing a lot but something more will have to be done. There, in Rosario, the problem of violence and organized crime is a very serious problem And something must be done for the people of Rosario and Santa Fe because they are Argentines,” he stated, accompanied by Governor Gustavo Sáenz, at the delivery of the 90,000 home.

“You have to do something for the people of Rosario and for the people of Santa Fe because they are Argentines.”

Alberto Fernandez, president.

Something must be done for the people of Rosario and for the people of Santa Fe because they are Argentines”, highlighted the head of state.

In addition, the President said that already in Salta, he received a call from his Minister of Economy, Sergio Massawho is carrying out the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and emphasized: “Everything is Argentina, the one who suffers the violence of Rosario, the one who fights against the bottom to continue developing, and the one in La Poma that needs the State to be able to grow ».

The President referred to what happened in a supermarket belonging to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, wife of Messi, who was shot at dawn this Wednesday. In the place an intimidating note was found for the Paris Saint Germain footballer: “Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is also a narco, he is not going to take care of you ».

As reported, the event occurred around 2:58 in the Single Supermarket located at Lavalle 2554, between February 27 and Ocampo, in the city of Rosario. trade received 14 bullet wounds to his foreheadall in front of the blinds.

Security cameras show that two people were traveling on a motorcycle, when one of them got off and fired the shots.

The incident reopened the controversy over drug trafficking in Rosario and the Minister of Security, Hannibal Fernandez, he claimed: “The narcos have won”.

While, the opposition targeted the government hard and demanded the resignations of the President and the minister of the area.


See also  Deng Ziqi came back with the new album "Revelation" and recorded 14 songs and 14 MVs jqknews

