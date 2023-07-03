Something pink Daphne the dress

pink mania | In collaboration with Daphne

It seems that the movie “Barbie” by Greta Gerwig painted the whole world pink. I thought the barbeque trend didn’t concern me, that I was completely over it, but you can’t deny the fact that just recently I found myself buying a pink shirt and pink shoes.

Daphne also launched a limited edition pink version of the Daphne power after two weeks. When I asked you Sharon Rabi If this is a reaction to the film, I found out that at that stage I was in denial like I was and for her she is in complete control of the process and the inspiration came from somewhere else: “Pink is a tribute to the Pink Ladies group and I even considered taking out the brush together with a pink jacket, but then I reminded myself that it’s July now and my years at university I spent time in orange Crocs.’

up: 01 Isabel Mara pink shirt 02 Daphne’s pink brush 03 Pink Vogue cover with Margot Robbie playing Barbie 04 The flip flops I bought in Mykonos 05 Nanopoetics 31 – Sugar 06 Pink linen shirt 07 The real responsibility for the new Daphne’s pink color 08 The desirable pool at Bondi Beach in Sydney has aligned with the trend

In honor of the launch of the Pink Daphne, valid discounts:

15% discount On all the 2.0 generation (power, muse and pink) with the code Shelly2.0

35% discount On generation 1, including the classic which is currently discounted anyway (which brings it to NIS 350, which is a very, very fair price) with the code Shellydafni

One more thing: the 35% code will also work on the heat shield (good), the serum, the towel (necessary!) and the bag.

You can use both codes in the same purchase. The codes and discounts are valid until next Sunday, 9/7 at midnight (excluding cases).

Thanks to years of use, I allow myself to pass on the knowledge I have gained and call it a guide:

The materials:

Daphne brush, normal brush, clip, heat shield, mirror (after you trust yourself you can easily use Daphne in front of the TV) and serum.

Operating Instructions:

1. The hair should be clean, dry and combed (you shouldn’t use Daphne to open knots).

2. Before you start, you should spray your hair with Magen Makhum spray.

3. Divide the hair into groups. I like to collect the entire top part of the hair in a clip and start from the bottom layer.

4. Brushes with the sides of not too large groups of hair, slowly and while lightly stretching, the brushing movement is an intuitive movement, but it is not a light and fast brushing. The idea is to give each hair a chance to warm up. This operation is repeated until the hair looks straightened enough for your liking.

5. This is the time to gather the part of the hair you worked on and release the top layer and brush/straighten it as well.

6. That’s it, five to ten minutes have passed and you have straight hair until the next wash. I like to put a serum at this stage and gather the hair into a low bun and not tense to let it relax from what it has been through.

Questions I’ve been asked over the years I’ve been using and writing about Daphne:

Doesn’t it harm the hair? No one can claim that heating is healthy for the hair, but among the existing options for hair straightening, Dafny is relatively gentle because it is used on dry hair, because it does not exceed 185 degrees and because it does the job in very little time.

Hair doesn’t stay puffy? Daphne straightens the hair, but volume remains. This can be an advantage (the hair looks naturally smooth) and it can be a disadvantage (for those who are used to Penn’s glam). From my experience, if you continue for another round, you can drop a little more volume.

What is the difference between the classic and power? The power is deeper and narrower, it straightens the hair in less time and takes up less storage space. What is better? A matter of habit, I started with the classic and most of the time I prefer it, although when I think about it I don’t understand why.

