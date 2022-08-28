“Son Trapped in Mind”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on August 28, according to foreign media reports, the new film “Son Trapped in Mind” of the “Family Trilogy” series of “Father Trapped in Time” is scheduled to be released in November this year. Released in North American theaters on the 11th.

Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins, Zen McGrath, George Cobell, etc. starred, “Father” director Florian Zeller continued to direct, and the film has also been Shortlisted for the main competition unit of this Venice Film Festival.

“Father,” which explores the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s on human emotions, and “Son,” which focuses on teenage depression, is also based on the play of the same name by Zeller, who also wrote the screenplay with Christopher Hampton.

The story follows Peter (Jackman) living a busy life with new partner Emma (Kirby) and their newborn baby, ex-wife Kate (Dunn) and their troubled and angry adolescent sons Nicholas (McGrath, McGrath, McGrath) After Cobell appeared, everything went haywire. Peter strives to be a better father, helping his son with intimate, natural moments of family happiness, but Nicholas’s state has set the family down a dangerous path, and they must do everything they can to stay together.

Zeller has produced three theatrical works on the family theme, and now there is no film version of “Mother” left.

