“Son Trapped in Mind”

Sina Entertainment News, Beijing time on October 30th, according to foreign media reports, the new film “Son Trapped in Mind” of the “Father Trapped in Time” series of “Family Trilogy” has released an official trailer. Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins, Zen McGrath, on teenage depression, a tangled family: son ‘goes wrong’, angry father, Self-blaming mother…

“Father” explores the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s on human emotions, while “Son” focuses on teenage depression, also based on the play of the same name by Zeller, who also wrote the screenplay with Christopher Hampton. It opens in North American theaters on November 11 this year.

Peter (Jackman) leads a busy life with his new partner Emma (Kirby) and their newborn baby, but Peter’s ex-wife Kate (Dunn) leads their troubled and angry adolescence with them. Son Nicholas (McGrath & Cobell of various ages) shows up, and everything turns chaotic. Peter strives to be a better father, helping his son with close, natural family happiness, but Nicholas’ situation has set the family down a dangerous path, and they must do everything they can to stay together.

Zeller has produced three theatrical works on the family theme, and now there is no film version of “Mother” left.

