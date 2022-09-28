Home Entertainment Song Bingyang’s “Late Confession”, the most candid voice in the fall of 2022, warmly strikes jqknews
Entertainment

Song Bingyang’s “Late Confession”, the most candid voice in the fall of 2022, warmly strikes jqknews

by admin
Song Bingyang’s “Late Confession”, the most candid voice in the fall of 2022, warmly strikes jqknews

　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn A year later, in the eager anticipation of fans, Song Bingyang brought a brand new love song “Late Confession” on September 27, combining retro and popular, warm and healing.

　　What kind of man can sing like this

He stepped into the world‘s top idol agency to study and create at the age of 14, he created Zhang Jie’s “Two Perfections” at the age of 15, he formed a band at the age of 19, but was shelved by the company, and he went to Berkeley to study at the age of 21. At the age of 26, he returned to China to make his debut and set off again. He is known as the “ghost talent” of creation. “Suzaku Street” was talented in the circle, and “The Mountains and Rivers Are in My Chest” created the gods; at the same time, he created circle music works for film and television OSTs such as “Chen Qing Ling”, “The First Love of Chitose Lord” and “Master of Memory”. Eason Chan, Zhang Jie, Dimash, Cai Xukun, Wang Yibo and many other singers are competing to cooperate with the treasured singer-songwriter Song Bingyang. After accumulating life hardening and restarting, he now brings a brand new single “Belated Confession”.

　　2022The most candid voice of the year

On this day back to the original point, it seems that everything has changed and nothing has changed, but fortunately you are still here! I want to go to a better world with you. Before leaving, you should listen to this belated confession carefully.

See also  The development of the remake of the classic "GoldenEye 007" is in trouble – Game – cnBeta.COM

Accumulated life tempering restart, compared to what has been lost, the most important thing to do immediately is this belated confession, and it is even more fortunate that it is still you who hold me tightly, and let me find myself! So let’s be happy together, let’s swing together, as long as the heart is true, growth and time are not terrible, this is a belated confession.

　　A living home in the urban jungle–Song Bingyang!

“Trend brand designer & field camping explorer” is his label. He wears new fashion with attitude. This time, the style is fashionable and retro with Chinese colors. While playing with the trend of urban sense, it also shows the attitude of “living home”.

This time, Song Bingyang’s new performance style will bring more exciting stages, and the MV story will be launched soon, so stay tuned!

You may also like

Daniel Lee officially replaces Riccardo Tisci as Burberry’s...

Yitang Service Apartment | Oriental Aesthetic Space, Encounter...

Burberry Unveils Spring/Summer 2023 Collection – DoNews

Wired Productions Releases Music Label “Black Razor Records”...

A “Fabula” with a happy ending

The Lost Futures of Mark Fisher

Marshall Releases Obsidian Black Limited Edition Products Diamond...

EXO’s Park Chanyeol is officially discharged as the...

Exposing the quotation of celebrities bringing goods: Zhao...

Brigitte Lin talks about the fire in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy