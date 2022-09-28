China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn A year later, in the eager anticipation of fans, Song Bingyang brought a brand new love song “Late Confession” on September 27, combining retro and popular, warm and healing.

What kind of man can sing like this

He stepped into the world‘s top idol agency to study and create at the age of 14, he created Zhang Jie’s “Two Perfections” at the age of 15, he formed a band at the age of 19, but was shelved by the company, and he went to Berkeley to study at the age of 21. At the age of 26, he returned to China to make his debut and set off again. He is known as the “ghost talent” of creation. “Suzaku Street” was talented in the circle, and “The Mountains and Rivers Are in My Chest” created the gods; at the same time, he created circle music works for film and television OSTs such as “Chen Qing Ling”, “The First Love of Chitose Lord” and “Master of Memory”. Eason Chan, Zhang Jie, Dimash, Cai Xukun, Wang Yibo and many other singers are competing to cooperate with the treasured singer-songwriter Song Bingyang. After accumulating life hardening and restarting, he now brings a brand new single “Belated Confession”.

2022The most candid voice of the year

On this day back to the original point, it seems that everything has changed and nothing has changed, but fortunately you are still here! I want to go to a better world with you. Before leaving, you should listen to this belated confession carefully.

Accumulated life tempering restart, compared to what has been lost, the most important thing to do immediately is this belated confession, and it is even more fortunate that it is still you who hold me tightly, and let me find myself! So let’s be happy together, let’s swing together, as long as the heart is true, growth and time are not terrible, this is a belated confession.

A living home in the urban jungle–Song Bingyang!

“Trend brand designer & field camping explorer” is his label. He wears new fashion with attitude. This time, the style is fashionable and retro with Chinese colors. While playing with the trend of urban sense, it also shows the attitude of “living home”.

This time, Song Bingyang’s new performance style will bring more exciting stages, and the MV story will be launched soon, so stay tuned!