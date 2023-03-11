Home Entertainment Song Hye Kyo’s “Dark Glory 2” scored 9.3 points on Douban Audience: Better than the first season! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
Song Hye Kyo's "Dark Glory 2" scored 9.3 points on Douban Audience: Better than the first season!

Song Hye Kyo's "Dark Glory 2" scored 9.3 points on Douban Audience: Better than the first season!

Song Hye Kyo’s “Dark Glory 2” scored 9.3 points on Douban Audience: Better than the first season!

Revenge drama starring Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Jung Sung Il, Yeom Hye Ran, etc.The second season of “Dark Glory” scored 9.3 points on Douban!

More than 70% of the audience gave 5-star praise to the series, and no more than 2% gave less than 3-star reviews.

Some viewers think that the screenwriter has connected all the lines, and the second season is even better than the first season! Many viewers have shared the impressive lines in the play in the comment area of ​​Douban, “Even people like you live well, why should I die.”

Introduction to “Dark Glory”:

Wen Dongen (played by Song Hye Kyo), who dreams of becoming an architect, had to drop out of school due to school violence in high school, and then waited until the murderer got married and his children entered elementary school.

She serves as that child’s homeroom teacher and begins the story of total and harrowing revenge on perpetrators and bystanders.

Audience comments:

