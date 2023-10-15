Song Joong Ki and Wife Katie steal the show at his sister’s wedding

# Song Joong Ki and Wife Katie Attend Song Joong Ki’s Sister’s Wedding, Showing Off Their Affection

Star actor Song Joong Ki and his wife Katie have once again captured the attention of the public. The couple, who got married for the second time earlier this year, attended Song Joong Ki’s sister’s wedding yesterday. They were seen displaying their affection for each other, and their appearance has become a hot topic on the Internet.

Since their second marriage, Song Joong Ki and Katie have been in the spotlight due to their high-profile relationship. They welcomed their first child, a son, in June. The couple attended the wedding together, and their pictures have been widely shared online.

In the photos from the wedding, Song Joong Ki can be seen with his bangs down, looking youthful. His eyes were focused on his wife most of the time, and both of them had happy smiles on their faces. Fans couldn’t help but admire their love and support for each other.

Currently, Song Joong Ki’s latest movie “Chaos: Underworld” is being released in South Korea, and the actor’s appearance at his sister’s wedding has further fueled the excitement among his fans.

The couple’s presence at the wedding has once again proved their strong bond and commitment towards each other. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates and appearances of Song Joong Ki and Katie together.

