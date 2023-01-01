Home Entertainment Song Joong-ki’s ex-girlfriend’s ex-girlfriend exposes rumors of unmarried motherhood- 8world Entertainment Lifestyle
Entertainment

Song Joong-ki’s ex-girlfriend’s ex-girlfriend exposes rumors of unmarried motherhood- 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

by admin
Song Joong-ki’s ex-girlfriend’s ex-girlfriend exposes rumors of unmarried motherhood- 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

Earlier, netizens also found out that Katy Louise Saunders attended a party held by clothing brand Diesel in Rome in March 2012, pointing out that she had a big belly and was pregnant at the time. Then, in May of the same year, she appeared at the dinner held by the jeweler De Grisogono at the Cannes Film Festival. However, according to other photos of Katy Louise Saunders in March of that year, her lower abdomen was flat, which seemed to be a problem with different camera angles, but it was reported by netizens that she was pregnant.

According to reports, Katy Louise Saunders’ father is British and her mother is Colombian. She began to live in Milan, Italy at the age of 14. In 2002, she made her debut in the Italian film “Un Viaggio Chiamato Amore”. In addition to making several films, she also participated in the ratings The TV series “Non Smettere Di Sognare” with a rating of 17% is very famous in Italy. She also filmed a coffee machine commercial with George Clooney, and only faded out of the showbiz to become a tutor after 2019.

After the news that Katy Louise Saunders was accused of being Song Joong Ki’s new love and that she was an unmarried mother came back to Italy. Italian netizens took the photo of Katy Louise Saunders accused of having a raised belly in March 2013 as an example, saying that she was dating Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, the son of the CEO of the tire company Pirelli, and that if she was really pregnant, the Italian known as the “paparazzi” The media could not have reported it.

See also  South Korean rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced the group LOGO will debut in November! _Meaning_Guo Mingdong_Information

Katy Louise Saunders’ old love affairs were discovered, and the objects also included the famous Italian dancer Stefano De Martino and the Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, but they were not confirmed.

You may also like

Netease Cloud Music signed a contract with Believe...

All members of iKON may sign a contract...

Classic children’s play music big skewer, 5 concerts...

Ke Naiyu’s “Youth Song Xing” hit Yue Ji’s...

2023, choices for the future

Journey to 2022, month by month: here is...

Xu Tongjun, a famous mainland director and Nortel...

The choice Hyundai, from January in Norway will...

Kugou Xingyao plans to make more hit music...

Fu Dayong, a well-known mainland host, died of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy