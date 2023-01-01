Earlier, netizens also found out that Katy Louise Saunders attended a party held by clothing brand Diesel in Rome in March 2012, pointing out that she had a big belly and was pregnant at the time. Then, in May of the same year, she appeared at the dinner held by the jeweler De Grisogono at the Cannes Film Festival. However, according to other photos of Katy Louise Saunders in March of that year, her lower abdomen was flat, which seemed to be a problem with different camera angles, but it was reported by netizens that she was pregnant.

According to reports, Katy Louise Saunders’ father is British and her mother is Colombian. She began to live in Milan, Italy at the age of 14. In 2002, she made her debut in the Italian film “Un Viaggio Chiamato Amore”. In addition to making several films, she also participated in the ratings The TV series “Non Smettere Di Sognare” with a rating of 17% is very famous in Italy. She also filmed a coffee machine commercial with George Clooney, and only faded out of the showbiz to become a tutor after 2019.

After the news that Katy Louise Saunders was accused of being Song Joong Ki’s new love and that she was an unmarried mother came back to Italy. Italian netizens took the photo of Katy Louise Saunders accused of having a raised belly in March 2013 as an example, saying that she was dating Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, the son of the CEO of the tire company Pirelli, and that if she was really pregnant, the Italian known as the “paparazzi” The media could not have reported it.

Katy Louise Saunders’ old love affairs were discovered, and the objects also included the famous Italian dancer Stefano De Martino and the Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, but they were not confirmed.