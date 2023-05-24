Song Joong Ki’s new film “Disaster” will be released for the first time at the Cannes International Film Festival on the 24th! Turning into a middle-level executive in an organization and stepping into danger- KSD Korean Star Network (Movie)

Movie



Invited to participate in the “Un Certain Regard” section of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival, the black action film has attracted the attention of filmmakers around the world, and many countries have already purchased the broadcasting rights first. It will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24. degree of publicity.

(图源: [email protected] M Entertainment)

The work “Disaster” jointly performed by actors Hong Sibin, Song Zhongji and singer Kim Hengrui (BiBi) will be released for the first time in Cannes today. Works such as “Secret Order” and other works show the strong emotions in the gangsters. The new “Disaster” produced by SaNa Film Company, the plot describes a teenager who wants to get rid of the real hell life, and enters the dangerous world together with the middle-level executives of the organization.

(图源: [email protected] M Entertainment)

“Disaster” can be seen from the poster, Hong Sa Bin who plays the helpless boy “Yeon Kyu” who lives in a hellish reality, and Song Joong Ki who lives according to a unique and cold way of life. , the expressions of the two are incomprehensible, especially Qi Jian is looking into the distance, while Yan Kyu is showing dangerous eyes behind her, it is curious whether the next step of the two is about to conflict.

(图源: [email protected] M Entertainment)

Newcomer actor Hong Sibin may not have many works, but if you have watched the dark horse Korean drama “After School War Activities” not long ago, Hong Sibin played the role of Yu Xile, that is, he went to the supermarket with Moon Sangmin at the beginning, and also discovered People who have mutated creatures who move more slowly at low temperatures. And Song Joong Ki will show an appearance that everyone has never seen before, showing black acting skills. “Disaster” is expected to be officially released in various places within this year.

(图源: [email protected] M Entertainment)

