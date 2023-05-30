Home » Song Minhao married his sister: instead of his dead father, he led his sister into the arena, crossed his legs and stared at the young couple- KSD 韩星网(星星)
Song Minhao married his sister: instead of his dead father, he led his sister into the arena, crossed his legs and stared at the young couple

2023-05-30

WINNER’s Song Minho sent his younger sister to get married!

Song Minho’s younger sister, Song Danya, posted a photo of herself wearing a wedding dress on her personal IG. She is holding a wine glass and showing a bright smile. The other photo is of her brother Song Minho. On the 28th, Song Danya held a wedding with her boyfriend outside the circle in the United States, and Song Minho flew to the United States for his only sister. Song Minho, who has not been interviewed for a long time in the substitute service, has a new photo released, which immediately attracted the attention of fans and netizens.

As the bride’s older brother, Song Minho also put on a formal suit. The beige suit looked casual and capable, but he was much fatter than before. Fans ridiculed that “the food during the non-event period is too good.”

On the day of the wedding, Song Minhao sent his younger sister to marry in place of his deceased father, led him into the arena and slowly walked towards the groom, and then sat on the guest seat with his legs crossed and watched his younger sister and brother-in-law dance, very “I will take good care of you, You must take good care of my sister’s taste.”

Song Danya is also from a girl group. She made her debut as a member of New.FO in 2011. She also appeared in MBC “Household Registration Roommate” with her brother last year.

