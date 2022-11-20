starring Victoria Songeveryone knows i love you“continues to be popular. In the recent plot, when the ex-boyfriend’s company was in trouble, Little Sun He Xiaoran let go of the emotional hurt he had suffered before, and did not hesitate to help. Through his keen observation ability as a reporter, he found the key breakthrough point, and finally made Both of their plights were resolved, and the truth was revealed to the world. When his friend Li Hui was involved in a contract dispute, He Xiaoran used his status as a reporter and media advantages to help Li Hui successfully protect his rights and interests. He Xiaoran, played by Song Qian, stepped forward when friends around her were in crisis, and solved the problems for friends neatly, which was widely praised by the audience.Fire Commissioner”。

Gao Neng insists on showing the qualities of a reporter He Xiaoran Happiness “Fire Fighting” Specialist title

The series is full of high energy. In the episode aired tonight, He Xiaoran’s friend Li Hui was deceived by a black-hearted boss and signed an unequal contract. The song he wrote with painstaking efforts made a wedding dress for her. When his friend was frustrated and was about to give up his dream, He Xiaoran Understand that it is more important for friends that things can be resolved than comfort. He Xiaoran came to the event site as a reporter, seized the loopholes in the plagiarist’s words, raised his mobile phone to expose the other party’s true colors calmly and soberly, and defended the rights and interests of his friends with impeccable logic. On the other hand, after experiencing the incident in the nursing home, an old couple that He Xiaoran met accidentally became the key to Xiao Shangqi’s breakup. This evidence also made Xiao Shangqi successfully come back. Song Qian vividly demonstrated He Xiaoran’s qualities as a reporter through these few incidents. Whether it is the fearlessness and quick response in the face of emergencies, or the ability to empathize with others’ delicate emotions, the display of these qualities is not only In order to promote the plot, it is also the pavement for why Xiaoran realizes the dream of a war correspondent.

Song Qian Exquisite acting skills lead to empathy and self-crossing problems to understand the secret language of love

In addition to the career line plot, in terms of relationship, He Xiaoran was very calm in the face of several overtures in the process of helping his ex-boyfriend Xiao Shangqi. She didn’t blame the interference of others for the reason for the breakup, and at the same time, she clearly realized that she still had feelings of reluctance for Xiao Shangqi. But He Xiaoran understands that this unequal love is not what she wants. Love requires the joint efforts of two people, rather than blindly forbearance and one-way sacrifice. Therefore, she would rather put her feelings into a glass bottle of memories to appreciate, and she does not want to continue to hurt this love that has lasted since her childhood. Song Qian’s interpretation of He Xiaoran at this stage can be said to be “not a word of love is mentioned, but every sentence is helpless”. When talking about this relationship to her friends, Song Qian did not have any sadness or regret on her face, but the audience But under her calm narration, I can feel her deep helplessness.

“Everybody Knows I Love You” will end next weekIn the trailer, Xiao Shangqi launched a fierce pursuit of He Xiaoran. Faced with such passionate emotions, can He Xiaoran let go of the anxiety in his heart and embrace love again? Can she realize her ultimate ideal? For more highlights, lock in Tencent Video and iQiyi’s “Everyone Knows I Love You” updated every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

