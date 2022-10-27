China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On October 27, according to Korean media reports, artist Song Yuqi will serve as the MC of the Mnet short video competition variety show “Mad Zenius”.

On the 27th, Korean media said that Mnet’s new variety show “Mad Zenius” will be gidle member Song Yuqi as the sole MC. This is also her first time as the sole MC of a TV variety show.

It is reported that “Mad Zenius” is a survival program in order to become the best MZ (Mad Zenius) icon in Korea, and 6 influencers start a short video contest. Song Yuqi said, “The solo MC of TV variety shows is my first challenge. I am very excited and nervous, but I am lucky to have a bright personality and get along well with the cast members, so I am very happy.”

Song Yuqi officially debuted in South Korea as a member of the Korean girl group (G)I-DLE, and has won the love and support of netizens. She has also been challenging new activities, including participating in variety shows, releasing SOLO songs, etc., and her popularity continues to grow. Soaring, this time alone to host the show is also very exciting. Plus, the show will premiere on November 10.