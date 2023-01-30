Home Entertainment Song Zhongji officially announced his marriage and became a father. He has been dating his British girlfriend for more than a year – yqqlm
Song Zhongji officially announced his marriage and became a father. He has been dating his British girlfriend for more than a year

Song Zhongji officially announced his marriage and became a father. He has been dating his British girlfriend for more than a year – yqqlm

On January 30, Korean actor Song Joong-ki announced his marriage to his British girlfriend through an official website, and said that his girlfriend is currently pregnant and upgraded to a father-to-be.

Song Joong Ki wrote: “Today, based on deep trust and love, we started married life and have a precious new life. We will move in the same direction and spend the future beautifully together.” The news came suddenly, But the fans still expressed their blessings to Song Zhongji and hoped that he would be happy.

In December last year, Song Joong-ki disclosed his relationship with his British-born girlfriend. The company stated that “Song Joong-ki is indeed dating a woman, and I hope everyone will look at their relationship with warm eyes.” It is reported that the two met through mutual friends. We have been dating for more than a year, and our relationship with each other is very sweet, so we decided to make it public. At that time, some netizens said, “I saw Song Joong-ki went to the obstetrics and gynecology department with someone who looked like a foreign actress”, which triggered speculation that Song Joong-ki’s girlfriend was pregnant, but the company said it could not confirm.

In addition, after the news of Song Zhongji’s marriage and his wife’s pregnancy was made public, it also sparked heated discussions.

Original title: Song Zhongji officially announced that he married his British girlfriend, and the woman is currently pregnant

