On January 30, Song Joong Ki announced his marriage to his British girlfriend, and said that his girlfriend is pregnant and the two will welcome a mixed-race baby, which sparked heated discussions.

After Song Joong-ki announced the news of her pregnancy, the media also released photos of Song Joong-ki’s wife and mother visiting a mother and baby store together. It is reported that Song Zhongji’s girlfriend Katy followed Song Zhongji to South Korea and lived together in a villa in Hannam-dong. The two don’t care about the eyes of people around them, and they go shopping and traveling naturally.

At the same time, he also expressed that Song Joong Ki did his best not to inconvenience Katy’s life in Korea. After Katy became pregnant, Song Joong Ki brought her parents to South Korea. Katy and her natal family formed a harmonious family in (Song Joong Ki)’s newly moved 20 billion won Itaewon home. Previously, Dispatch photographed Katy and her mother visiting a maternity and baby store. In January this year, she visited a baby product store with her mother in advance at a store in Daoshan Park. The whole family is very harmonious.

Regarding the marriage and the arrival of the baby, Song Joong-ki himself said: “Together (with Katy) I dream of building a happy family”, “Just like now, the two will move in the same direction”, expressing love.

