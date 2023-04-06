Home Entertainment Songs Of Abundance, Psalms Of Grief
Songs Of Abundance, Psalms Of Grief

by admin
(c) Demelza Kingston – Oculus Sinistra Photography

Who needs drawers when he healthyliving has? The trio of Spanish, German and Scottish musicians (including members of Maud The Moth and Falloch), who primarily operate from Scotland, brings together sludge, post, prog and alternative elements, among other things, and thus creates a wonderfully idiosyncratic atmosphere in between Rock and metal enthroned by the captivating voice of Amaya López Carromero. her first album „Songs Of Abundance, Psalms Of Grief“ has what it takes to be a dark surprise hit.

What that voice does to the human soul on tracks like “Galleries” can hardly be put into adequate words. Sometimes López Carromero seems to be reading a mass, then she becomes the hellish chanteuse of impending doom. Intense reduction rages around her, as brooding as it is oppressive. Angry, almost drone-like sludge walls erupt with gusto and darkly prog madness, while the vocals soar to the highest pitches. On the other hand, “Bloom” seems almost solid and earthy, moves briskly forward and rocks with tasty emphasis – almost radio-friendly, and yet tormented by nasty peaks.

At healthyliving you have to listen carefully in order to discover and grasp all facets, and it’s always worth it. Already the constant tension in the opening “Until” is good, an extremely nervous fanfare with trembling undertones, which on the instrumental level likes to dive into metallic realms and thus prepares “Dream Hive”. This brisk neck thud brings punk and post metal together to the point of inevitable collapse. On the other hand, the fragile “Ghost Limbs” in its leisurely heaviness almost takes on Doomy characteristics, dismantles itself and fades away disturbingly – another act of madness, another completely different facet.

See also  France, the sovereign Zemmour dissolves the (false) delay: "I am running for the presidential elections"

It’s not really possible to say exactly what’s happening here, but the events certainly know how to fascinate. The sheer intensity of “Songs Of Abundance, Psalms Of Grief” gets under your skin. Of course, this is mainly due to the fantastic voice, but the musical level should not be neglected. Changing moods, partly roasting heaviness and the fine blade as a crowning achievement ensure a wonderfully unique sound, pleasant and yet so uncomfortable, a true tour of the force of the manic-attractive kind. healthyliving make a gripping debut that you first have to work out, who rewards royally for his magical presentation.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07.04.2023
Available from: healthyliving / La Rubia Producciones

Facebook: www.facebook.com/healthylivingband

Tags: alternative rock, dark rock, healthyliving, post metal, post rock, review, sludge, songs of abundance psalms of grief

Category: Magazin, Reviews

