“Songs of Surrender”, the new U2 album released on St. Patrick’s Day, is depopulating radios around the world, configuring itself as one of the most anticipated musical events of the year.

The compilation contains 40 songs which, as the band announced on social media last January, have been “re-imagined and re-recorded”. The post that anticipated the band’s latest work on the notes of “Beautiful Day”, mixing historical images and animation, told the whole path of the group.

Nor is the title of the album accidental, which recalls that of Bono Vox’s autobiography, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” (in Italy “Surrender”, published by Mondadori), released at the beginning of November, in which the frontman and lead singer of U2 has laid bare, without discounts, telling everything about himself, from childhood and adolescence spent in Dublin to the rise and worldwide success of the band; but without forgetting philanthropic activity and global activism, always on the side of those in need and always against scourges such as AIDS and extreme poverty.

”Surrender”

“Surrender” (surrender, ed.) is a word full of meaning – explained Bono -. I grew up in Ireland in the 70s with fists raised (musically speaking), this was not a natural concept for me. I’m still grappling with this humiliating “command”. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist, I still grapple with this act of humility. “Surrender” is the story of a pilgrim’s lack of progress… With a good dose of fun along the way”. A strong comeback, after a break that, apart from a few flashes, has lasted since 2019. Listening to the songs, you hear all the desire to come back with a new album, with loaded songs, to be played and listened to live, on stages all over the world. It’s not a risk-free operation, because for a group like U2 playing acoustically is like taking horsepower from a racing engine.

The classics

And yet, there is no shortage of classics such as “Sunday Bloody Sunday”, “With or Without You” and “One”, without the concert atmosphere, but also the gems of the first phase of the Dublin group such as “Stories for Boys” and “If God Will Send His Angels”. The most striking element is Bono’s voice which sings in a more intimate way, as well as some lyrics change, such as that of “Walk On”, dedicated to the Ukrainian president Zelensky, and which in couple with The Edge had played in the Kiev subway last May. And not only that, the new version of songs like “Where The Streets Have No Name”, “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”, “ Pride (In The Name Of Love)”, in addition to the aforementioned “Stories For Boys” and “Bad” and “Desire”. And in the end, it emerges how U2 configure themselves as a timeless group, with over 175 million albums sold, 22 Grammy Awards won and 14 studio albums released.