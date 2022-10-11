“Sonic the Hedgehog” co-producer Dmitri Johnson has teamed up with “Chase” writer Derek Kolstad to launch new media company Story Kitchen.

Johnson is the founder of dj2Entertainment, a company known for bringing game-adapted media to the big screen and beyond. Other upcoming projects from the studio include a “Tomb Raider” TV series, and a “Going for Two” movie based on the hit Hazelight game.

Kolstad is best known for the “Chase” film series, but is also currently working on a “Splinter Cell” animation with Netflix.

Founding members also include Mike Goldberg, a partner at talent firm APA who works with dj2 Entertainment and its clients.

Story Kitchen hasn’t announced any projects yet, but it’s safe to assume that anything the company launches will likely be related to the game. In an email to VentureBeat, Johnson said the company would “double down on adaptations” and had “some unannounced adaptations in the works.”