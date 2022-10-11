Home Entertainment “Sonic the Hedgehog” filmmaker establishes new media company to continue to launch game adaptations – latest news – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

“Sonic the Hedgehog” filmmaker establishes new media company to continue to launch game adaptations – latest news – cnBeta.COM

by admin
“Sonic the Hedgehog” filmmaker establishes new media company to continue to launch game adaptations – latest news – cnBeta.COM

“Sonic the Hedgehog” co-producer Dmitri Johnson has teamed up with “Chase” writer Derek Kolstad to launch new media company Story Kitchen.

Johnson is the founder of dj2Entertainment, a company known for bringing game-adapted media to the big screen and beyond. Other upcoming projects from the studio include a “Tomb Raider” TV series, and a “Going for Two” movie based on the hit Hazelight game.

Kolstad is best known for the “Chase” film series, but is also currently working on a “Splinter Cell” animation with Netflix.

Founding members also include Mike Goldberg, a partner at talent firm APA who works with dj2 Entertainment and its clients.

Story Kitchen hasn’t announced any projects yet, but it’s safe to assume that anything the company launches will likely be related to the game. In an email to VentureBeat, Johnson said the company would “double down on adaptations” and had “some unannounced adaptations in the works.”

See also  Sony's "Uncharted" adaptation of the film's rating lift is only 47% praise rate is worrying - Movie - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

What is the fashion vision of Daniel Lee,...

Jony Ive and Apple Reunite: Collaborate on Apple...

Welcome to the 20 New Heilongjiang Stories –...

Chinese ready for invasion. Here are brands and...

Google Doodle Honors Legendary Percussionist Tito Puente in...

Paying tribute to the famous Yue Opera masters,...

What to play this week: Defiance, Dragon Ball...

Nike Dunk Low’s Latest Colorway “CAU” Official Photos,...

“Art in the War of Resistance”: Recalling the...

Canxing was sued for owed Deng Ziqi 16.3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy