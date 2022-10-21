Sega Co., Ltd. announced that the game “Sonic” is expected to be released on PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC (Steam) on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday). Unknown Frontier”, released the video “Cyber ​​Space Mix” introducing BGM in the style of DJ Mix. These BGMs will appear in the “Computer Space” levels of traditional Sonic racing games that are scattered throughout the adventure stage – the Starfall Islands.

Sonic Unknown Frontier BGM ‘Cyber ​​Space Mix – Video Remix’

https：//www.bilibili.com/video/BV1eN4y1w7PA/

In addition, we will also introduce the remix BGM in the game “Sonic Unknown Frontier” at any time in the future, so stay tuned!

■A message from Tomoya Otani, the sound director of “Sonic Unknown Frontier” who is in charge of BGM composer and DJ Mix

Different from the BGM of the main island, which wafts a sense of loneliness, a lot of electronic music of various styles has been imported into the computer space. The rich variation of BGM is also one of the selling points. I wanted to focus on a few songs, so I made a demo DJ mix. In the soundtrack creation team, in addition to myself, the young creators who are responsible for the sound effects of Sega Music Games – Soma Rintaro, Mizuno Kenji, Kokuni Soyin, are in charge of the video production by the creative studio GROUNDRIDDIM, Kairi Sato (tsuchifumazu) , watakemi (tsuchifumazu) as the conductor, jointly brought the VIDEO REMIX version to everyone. Before the game is released, we invite you to experience the beauty of BGM in the computer space first.

Sina Statement: Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description.