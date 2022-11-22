Sega Co., Ltd. announced that “Sonic Unknown Frontier”, which is currently on sale on PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4/Nintendo Switch™/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One/PC (Steam). A video of the BGM “Fishing Vibes – Somewhere in the Starfall Islands” of a “fishing ground” somewhere in the Starfall Islands. The video also includes animations made by Sonic Team for this BGM.

A message from Tomoya Otani, the sound director of “Sonic Unknowing Frontier”

I think the fishing ground somewhere in the Starfall Islands on the stage of “Sonic Unknown Frontier” is a place for players to relax in the game, so I made a Lofi hiphop-style BGM without much thought. Because it is Lofi hiphop-style music, I really wanted to combine this song with Lofi-style animation, so I asked Sonic Team designer Yuyu Karasuno to make a video, and finally completed this relaxing animation. It would be great if you could turn on this video as BGM when you want to relax or work.

■ A message from SonicTeam designer “Yuri Karasuno”

The song has a distinctly relaxed vibe, and when thinking about how to create an animation that would fit that vibe, I had a peaceful image of Piccolo fishing in a daze.

The main body of the picture is lazy Bic and purple tones, and the creation is completed with nostalgic and gentle brushstrokes. Hope this video can bring you a brief healing time.

Introduction to “Sonic Uncharted Frontier”

In “Sonic Unknown Frontier”, you can use the unique supersonic action in the Sonic series to gallop freely on the vast island, and experience a new endless action adventure.

The stage of the main story of this work is the “Starfall Islands”, an unknown island where ancient civilizations are sleeping. On the island, there are ruins full of mysteries and creepy enemies, where Sonic will start a new adventure.

As a next-generation level-type action game, this game expands the playability of the world map itself and evolves into a “playable world map”. Through the organs set up all over the map, players are not restricted by the concept of the track, and can experience the fun of high-speed action games in all directions.

In the “playable world map”, many elements such as “combat”, “puzzle solving”, “side missions” and “computer space” are prepared for players. These elements can decide the order of the game according to the player’s play style.