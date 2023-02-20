SonicPlanet has released a major 2.0 update to its visual synthesizer StarWaves, along with a new sound tool, Creation, that lets you harness the physics of the universe for sound design.

StarWaves2

StarWaves is the embodiment of sound, space and visual design all rolled into one. With the possibility to create dialogue between multiple elements, this tool allows sound designers to visually and interactively design sounds, just like architects.

StarWaves2 comes with the StarWavesRemote VST3/AU plug-in, which allows users to remotely control StarWaves2 on their DAW and configure continuous automation data for each parameter.

2.0 new features:

Added platform block random failure feature. This feature simulates a light bulb blinking effect, and when active it randomly cancels platform audio blocks, and can also add a lo-fi distortion effect on platform audio blocks to emphasize this effect.

Added emitter offset X, Y, Z sliders to easily move emitters in space as an alternative to mouse grabbing.

The sequence panel has been modified: a timer has been added to show when scenes transition, and a blue bar indicates where the sequence is playing.

Numerous parameter controls have been added to the MIDI and OSC sections.

A new Venus planet theme has been added to the theme panel.

Official video:

StarWaves2 is available for Windows and Mac for €75 and includes all StarWaves V1 in-app purchase options by default. Existing StarWaves v1 users can migrate to StarWaves2.

Purchase link: https://www.store.sonic-lab.com/product/starwaves2/

Creation

Imagine Einstein and Ligeti collaborating on a music app, which could very well be Creation.

This is a sound texture generation tool with a spatial physics engine. The tool simulates the main physical properties of the universe and the interaction forces of elements and renders them into sound structures.

Creation is an advanced sound design tool. Unlike other sound designs, users play the role of a constructor by creating dialogue in a 3D simulation scene based on gravitational interactions, designing sounds by controlling the evolution of the universe.

Each gravitational object is a sonic oscillator with rich sound design and modulation capabilities, with mass and object interaction for sound synthesis. Creation provides realistic 3D visual effects, uses GPU for precise motion calculations, and enables visual object interaction to achieve sound synthesis.

Creation can realize VST/AU parameter control in the host through CreationRemote, and provide OSC controller.

Official video:

Price: 89 Euros.

Purchase link: https://www.store.sonic-lab.com/product/creation/