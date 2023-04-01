Home Entertainment Sonora Cinematic Releases Verticale: Heartwarming Upright Piano Kontakt Library
Sonora Cinematic Releases Verticale: Heartwarming Upright Piano Kontakt Library

Sonora Cinematic Releases Verticale: Heartwarming Upright Piano Kontakt Library

Sonora Cinematic has launched a new Kontakt Player-based virtual instrument that offers a unique option for upright piano sounds.

Verticale Recording the natural beauty of an upright piano through 4 layers of felt, the Verticale also features a unique tape signal with pitch shifting and distorted sounds, ideal for adding a Lo-Fi tinge to your music.

The Verticale was developed for the free Kontakt Player 7 and is recorded with four layers of felt – reportedly the only four-layer felt piano available! Natural tones are pure and warm, felt rich and round, combined with onboard features and effects, Verticale will take your music to new heights of cinematic emotion and lo-fi nostalgia.

The Verticale is available from Sonora Cinematic and distributors Pulse Sound and Triple Spiral Audio for an introductory price of £39 until 30 April 2023. Original price £49 excluding tax.

https://sonoracinematic.com/products/verticale-by-sonora-cinematic

