After a short artistic break, the cycle of events for experimental music is back. On April 21, a “Sonoric Reflections x 12TON” will take place in the fantastic cash hall of the Otto-Wagner-Postsparkasse in the AIL (Angewandte Interdisciplinary Lab). Manu Mayr, Andreas Trobollowitsch, Stefan Fraunberger and Christoph Herndler will be present at a “dialogue between generations”.

12TON is a cycle of events for new music that will take place in autumn 2020 at the Brick-5 Areal was founded in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus. The starting point of this series of events relates to works by female composers of the 20th and 21st centuries. The primary aim is to create a musical dialogue between the works of living composers from the 21st century and renowned composers from the 20th century. For this edition of 12TON, the concept has been made more open. The curatorial selection includes composers from the 20th and 21st centuries. Contemporary representatives such as Manu Mayr, Christoph Herndler and Stefan Fraunberger stand in a row alongside Karlheinz Stockhausen (1928 – 2007), Earle Brown (1926 – 2002) and Anestis Logothetis (1921 – 1994).

From a musical point of view, but also from a character and personal point of view, the concept of this series is intended to create a bridge between the generations and at the same time to create similarities and contrasts within the broad field of contemporary music.

MANU MAYR

is a vienna-born bass player, composer & producer. The exploration and connection of the most diverse sound worlds and their sociotopes can be described as the core of his creative work. In doing so, he deals with the numerous currents of contemporary music creation. From the interpretation of new music to experimental electronics, improvisation and jazz to hip-hop and pop. performing at renowned festivals all over the globe in various contexts as co-leader, solo artist or sideman.

Manu Mayr is a founding member of 5K HD, Compost 3, Gabbeh, dumb. He plays bass in bands like Synesthetic 4 and Dan Studiosand is also a guest musician at Klangforum Wien, Phace, Bit20 Ensemble Bergen, New Contemporary Ensemble and many more.

ANDREAS TROBOLLOWITSCH

is a mainly Vienna-based composer, performer and sound/installation artist. He studied musicology in Vienna and Paris, and wrote his thesis about the spatial approach in the compositions of Stockhausen and Cage. Based on rotation, vibration and feedback systems he uses mainly modified everyday objects, prepared fans and string instruments.

Recently he has been focusing primarily on conceptual compositions, self-developed musical instruments, sound and drawing installations. Interested in dichotomy of the intellectual and the physical he includes visual aspects, spatiality, movement, and the way that they relate to sound.

STEFAN FRAUNBERGER

is an Austrian artist and composer, exploring themes related to transformation and liminality in sound. Stefan engages in electro/acoustic dialog with different instruments and conceptions through translation, composition, performance, or writing.

He focuses on schemes of perception relating the discontinuity of geometries and languages beyond nature and culture. By investigating embodied understandings of the unthinkable, his work touches on time, periphery, memory, and transience.

Fraunberger holds a degree in electroacoustic music and a diploma in Arabic language, Oriental Studies, and Euro-Philosophy from the University of Vienna. He wrote a thesis on 12th century conceptions of liminality, comparing pre-modern Sufi cosmology to contemporary sonic agency, including Arab-German translations of key passages. Stefan is speaking several European and non-European tongues.

CHRISTOPH HERNDLER

studied organ and electroacoustic music at the University of Music in Vienna and composition with Roman Haubenstock-Ramati. He completed study visits at Stanford UniversityCalifornia, at the Department of Visual Art in San Diego and at the Art Department in Claremont, Los Angeles.

In 1997 he founded the Ensemble EISan interdisciplinary project group that includes numerous renowned musicians. His work focuses on graphic notation and intermedia scores, which can also be realised in non-musical forms of presentation, notation objects, music installations and video works as well as art in public space.

POINT COLLECTIVE

is an international contemporary music ensemble based in Vienna. Besides performing the xx-xxi century repertoire and pieces written specially for them (comissioned works by Katharina Klement, Daniela Terranova, Zach Thomas and others), point are curating several concert series in Vienna — Blinds at Artist House/Albertina Modern, carpet at Council Memorial Church Lainz Speising, All That Matters at different locations, — and are hosting the point in conversation podcast with contemporary composers and performers from around the globe sharing their knowledge and process.

point collectively are Konstanze Heinicke (violin), Eirini Krikoni (violin), Sarah Maria Dragović (viola), Nava Hemyari (voice/composition) and E Ignashev (composition/sound art).

Sonoric Reflections x 12TON

Friday April 21st

AIL – Applied Interdisciplinary Lab

Georg-Coch-Platz 2, 1010 Vienna

Doors: 19:00 | Start: 7:30 p.m

Admission is free. // First come, first served.

Curated by Laboratory for Art and Cultural Production (Schayan Kazemi) in cooperation with AIL (Angewandte Interdisciplinary Lab) and Punctum Collective.

++++

