Sons of “El Chapo” send fentanyl from the cartel to the US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — With Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán serving his sentence, his sons steered the family business into fentanyl and established a network of laboratories that produces vast quantities of the cheap and lethal drug trafficked into the United States, prosecutors disclosed in a recent indictment.

Although the trial of “El Chapo” in the United States revolved around cocaine shipments, the case against his sons exposes the inner workings of a cartel undergoing a generational change as it works to “manufacture the most powerful fentanyl in the world and sell it in United States at the lowest price,” according to the indictment unsealed April 14 in Manhattan.

Synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, currently kill more Americans each year than died in the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, leading some politicians to argue that the cartels should be listed as terrorist organizations, and prompting calls, previously unthinkable, to a US military intervention across the border.

“As some people from the State Department told me, we have to rethink the fentanyl problem, it is not a drug problem,” said Alejandro Hope, a security analyst from Mexico who died last Friday. “Very few people deliberately go out looking for fentanyl.”

The foundation for the fentanyl epidemic in the United States was laid more than 20 years ago, with the prescription of the synthetic opioid oxycodone. As US authorities reduced prescriptions for the drug, users switched from oxycodone to heroin, which the Sinaloa Cartel supplied.

But making his own fentanyl, which is much more powerful and versatile than heroin, in small, hidden labs, was a game changer. The cartel went from its first makeshift fentanyl lab to a network of labs located in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa in less than a decade.

“These are not super labs, because they give the impression that they are pharmaceutical labs, you know, very sophisticated,” said Mike Vigil, former director of international operations for the US Drug Enforcement Administration. “These are nothing more than metal tubes and they use wooden, and even metal, shovels to mix the chemicals.”

A single “batch” produced by a cartel can squeeze fentanyl into 100,000 counterfeit pills every day to fool Americans into thinking they are taking Xanax, Percocet, or oxycodone. The pills are smuggled across the border to supply what the son of “El Chapo,” Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, said are “streets of drug addicts,” according to the indictment.

Fentanyl is so cheap to produce that the cartel makes huge profits, even selling the drug for 50 cents a pill, according to prosecutors.

The potency of the drug makes it particularly dangerous. The narcotic dose of fentanyl is so close to lethal that a pill meant to guarantee a high for a heavy user can easily kill a less experienced person taking something they didn’t know was fentanyl.

