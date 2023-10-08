SONS OF ETERNITY – sign with Massacre, announce debut

The heavy power metal band SONS OF ETERNITY have announced their debut album “End Of Silence”. The album will be released on December 8th, 2023 via Massacre Records!

The band comments:

The Sons are very honored and proud to now be a part of the Massacre Records family. We look forward to a long, creative and successful collaboration. Look forward to our upcoming debut album “End Of Silence”, which is bursting with powerful, traditional and modern heavy metal and power metal. Be as excited as we are! The countdown to publication has begun…”

The SONS OF ETERNITY band members, who come from different musical and stylistic backgrounds, combine their unique backgrounds to create a strong, varied and catchy mix united under the banner of heavy metal: modern, low-pitched guitars mixed with melodic harmony leads and rhythms on grooves that range from up-tempo to pounding, and the unique and strong voice of lead singer Matthias with his impressive vocal range and expression rounds everything off.

The album’s lyrics address all societal issues of the 21st century, ranging from personal to global issues. “End Of Silence” by SONS OF ETERNITY is a global metal statement!

Further album details and first singles will be announced soon.

SONS OF ETERNITY sind:

Matthias „Schenky“ Schenk – Vocals

Matthias “Church” Kirchgessner – guitar

Jonas Roßner – guitar

Frederik Müller-Schartl – bass

Thomas Abts – Drums

Band-Links:

